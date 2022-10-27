UNIVERSITY PARK — Terry Smith’s cornerbacks have been challenged before, but perhaps not quite like this.
Serving as Penn State’s cornerbacks coach since 2014, Smith has prepared his players for countless tests over the years, including this season versus a pass-happy Purdue offense and during the 2021 campaign against an Ohio State receiving corps that included two first-round choices in the 2022 NFL draft in Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.
But on Saturday, the Nittany Lions’ secondary will be tasked with slowing down an offense led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, who currently leads the country with 28 passing touchdowns.
“He’s the best quarterback we’ve faced. He’s an elite quarterback, he’s an elite leader,” Smith said. “All the guy does is win and deliver strikes. His ball placement is done like a professional, and we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
Stroud has completed 70% of his passes for more than 2,000 yards this year while serving as the “triggerman” for Ohio State’s offense, according to James Franklin. A number of former highly touted recruits have stood out for the Buckeyes at wide receiver like Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Julian Fleming.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, whose spectacular Rose Bowl performance last season included an FBS bowl-game record 347 receiving yards, has been limited to just five catches in three games this season while dealing with a hamstring injury. It hasn’t mattered much through seven contests, though, as the aforementioned trio has picked up the slack.
While slowing down Ohio State’s explosive receiving corps remains an important task for the Nittany Lions, getting pressure on Stroud, who’s only been sacked five times this year, would be “helpful” for Penn State’s defense.
“He’s the one that distributes the ball to all the different playmakers, and he does a really good job doing it — throws on the run as well as he throws from the pocket, which is somewhat unusual,” Franklin said of Stroud. “He’s leading the Heisman race for a reason.”
A matchup to watch between the Nittany Lions’ secondary and Ohio State’s receivers could transpire between a couple of players named after fathers who were NFL stars in Penn State cornerback and North Allegheny High School graduate Joey Porter Jr. and the aforementioned Harrison.
Statistically speaking, both have been among the nation’s most productive at their respective positions. Porter has the second-most passes defended of any player in college football, and Harrison is just behind Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt for the lead in receiving touchdowns with 10.
“Those two guys are very similar in stature. Marvin Harrison’s 6-foot-4, 205 [pounds] and Joey’s right around 6-foot-3, almost 200 pounds,” Smith said. “They’re going to be competitive. These are two high-caliber players. They’re two kids that are playing their best football, and guys like that, they embrace this moment and they’re looking forward to the challenge.”
Ohio State’s offense has been brilliant through the air, considering the Buckeyes rank inside the top 10 for total passing yards as a team this season. The No. 2 team in the country isn’t one dimensional, though.
The Buckeyes are 21st in the nation in rushing yards per game and have been led by the running back duo of Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson, combining for nearly 1,000 yards on the ground this season.
Should Ohio State choose to run the ball more often than usual against a Penn State defense that gave up over 400 rushing yards to No. 4 Michigan in a 41-17 loss earlier this month, the Buckeyes will have two talented tailbacks to choose from.
“They got two elite running backs, thunder and lightning,” Smith said of Williams and Henderson. “Those guys can go. When those guys get to the secondary or we’re coming off the edge or we’re fitting a gap, we got to get them to the ground.”
Given Ohio State’s established success with throwing the ball, though, it seems unlikely Penn State can load the box on defense in the same manner it did against Minnesota last week. On 46 attempts, the Golden Gophers rushed for 165 yards when facing a Nittany Lion defense that frequently featured three linebackers.
Nickel corner and Penn Hills High School graduate Daequan Hardy, who hasn’t seen the field quite as often this season as he did last year, could be in store for an uptick to his snap count due to the Buckeyes’ aerial attack.
“This week, we should probably see him,” Smith said of Hardy. “These guys are throwing the football, so Daequan will play a lot.”
For a secondary that prides itself on being a strength of Penn State’s defense, the Nittany Lions will need all of their cornerbacks and safeties to be performing at a high level should they hope to pull off an upset as double-digit underdogs. To do so, Smith hopes his cornerbacks heed his message and stick to their assignments against Stroud and the rest of Ohio State’s potent offense.
“I told my group this week, ‘If we just show up and be the best version of ourselves, we’re plenty good enough to handle this team,’” Smith said. “We don’t have to go out and do anything special or spectacular, just go be consistent.”