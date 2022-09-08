UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford and Penn State were already in field-goal territory — but looking for more.
Just over a minute remained in regulation and the Nittany Lions had the ball at host Purdue’s 25-yard line, trailing 31-28 last Thursday night. On 2nd-and-5, Clifford found third-year tight end Tyler Warren over the middle for a 15-yard pickup that set up a game-winning touchdown pass to third-year running back Keyvone Lee on the next play.
“The tight ends played a great game,” Clifford said after Wednesday night’s practice. “I thought they were clutch in the end, Tyler Warren making plays. I thought they played well in the pass game, run game and all over.”
Warren and fourth-year Brenton Strange combined for five catches for 100 yards, allowing the Nittany Lions’ tight ends to go over the century mark for the first time since last fall’s win over Auburn. Unlike in 2021, though, Penn State was without third-year Theo Johnson, who traveled to West Lafayette, Ind., yet did not dress for the game against Purdue.
Coach James Franklin said the Nittany Lions hoped to have Johnson available, but once it became clear he wasn’t going to be able to go, Penn State made some last-second adjustments that included getting fifth-year offensive lineman Bryce Effner involved in an unfamiliar way.
“We had to kind of scramble there because a big part of our game plan was 12 personnel, 13 personnel,” Franklin said. “The positive is that it allowed us to get Effner some more reps rather than just at tackle. ... He actually played like an extra tight end in some sets for us, which allowed us to get him a little bit more playing time.”
Effner wasn’t a threat in the passing game, especially after he took over for fourth-year offensive lineman Caedan Wallace at right tackle down the stretch. Still, his inclusion in the tight end’s plans was a welcome one for positional coach Ty Howle, who worked with Effner and other offensive linemen when he was hired as an offensive analyst back in 2020.
“He’s a guy that played a lot last week at tackle and brings some really good value as far as knocking people off the ball and those kinds of things in some of our heavy sets,” Howle said of Effner. “Naturally, for us, it’s like, ‘Hey, let’s get a guy who can do some of those things.’ “
Howle did not say if Effner will be utilized in such a way moving forward or if that was a one-off instance related to Johnson’s absence. Considering the malleable nature of the tight end and what is asked of the position both in the passing and running games, it doesn’t surprise players like Warren when the game plan changes.
“It really just comes down to what the offense needs from us from week to week,” Warren said. “I feel like our position is very versatile, so, sometimes, it might be in the pass game where we need to step up and, sometimes, it might be in the run game.”
But, in 2021, during Howle’s first year, Penn State’s tight ends struggled at times as both receiving options and as blockers.
The Nittany Lions were 13th in the conference in rushing yards per game last year and currently sit at 11th in the Big Ten with 98 on the season.
“I think we definitely have a lot of things we can improve, in the run game especially,” Warren said.
Contributing to the passing game was a narrative that took a turn for the better against Purdue, though. Last fall, Penn State’s tight ends combined for 499 yards and five touchdowns.
Should the Nittany Lions keep up their production from Game 1, they’re well on their way to eclipsing last year’s numbers.
The key moving forward will be if the tight ends can consistently contribute to the passing game, which was not the case last fall after they went for a collective 130 yards against Auburn.
Strange’s 67-yard touchdown before halftime against the Boilermakers was a perfect example of what Penn State’s tight ends are capable of.
Those kinds of explosive plays are the ones Howle is looking for from his tight ends and hopes to see more as the season progresses.
“He turned it into a big one,” Howle said of Strange’s touchdown grab. “Those are the things we have to do to affect the game. From a staff perspective, we’re trying to find those ways, but also, as a tight end room, our thing is, ‘Hey, let’s make it. Let’s do it.’ “