INDIANA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently announced multiple milling and filling projects in Mahoning and Wayne townships in Armstrong County.
The following roadways are scheduled for milling and repairs through August 2023: SRs 1012, 1017, 1013, 1025, 1023, 1018, 1029, 1030, 1031, 1034, 839, and Route 28. These are in Redbank, Wayne, Mahoning, Boggs and Pine townships. Specific roadway schedules will be released as the projects progress.
The schedule, weather permitting will including the following roadways:
• July 8 — State Route 1025 in Mahoning Township.
• July 6 and 7 — State Route 1018 in Wayne Township.
Motorists should expect delays. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic throughout each project.
Shields Asphalt Paving Inc. of Gibsonia is the contractor for this $1.7 million project.
PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for everyone’s safety.