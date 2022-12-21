Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Winds may gust over 40 mph Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be prepared for dangerous cold. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&