INDIANA — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian has recognized 32 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. Two employees from PennDOT’s District 10, which represents Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Jefferson and Indiana counties were among the honorees.
“These employees represent the incredible people on the PennDOT team,” Gramian said. “With a focus on innovation, customer service, mobility and connectivity, they work tirelessly each day to provide safe and efficient transportation for Pennsylvania’s residents.”
Gramian and other department executives honored winners Amber Lowmaster, Roadways Program Technician 2, and Matthew Forni, Maintenance Repairman 2 during a virtual ceremony.
“Amber and Matt have both shown their dedication and work ethic through their daily jobs and extended duties. They have helped to improve our processes and save money for our District,” said Brian Allen, District 10 District Executive. “Amber and Matt are both assets to our organization and we’re thankful to have them in District 10.”
Through her career, Lowmaster has held three positions in the Jefferson County front office and has excelled in all. For one year, Lowmaster was both Roadway Programs Technician 1 and 2 while the county worked to fill the position. During this time, she saved the county roughly $33,000. Her true “cost savings” to the county are directly related to her dedication to Roadway Accident Recovery (RAR). Through Fiscal Year 2019, Jefferson County recouped $115,000. She also works closely with the salt vendors to ensure that Jefferson County provides safe and passable roadways during the winter months. She has been recognized by employees and customers for being extremely thorough and a positive employee.
Lowmaster is from Sprankle Mills in Jefferson County.
Forni is the District 10-0 Office Maintenance Repairman responsible for District building equipment and operation. When COVID restrictions were put into place last year, he stepped up to the forefront of the COVID-19 distribution supply chain. In addition to his regular duties, he coordinated the distribution of COVID safety supplies throughout the district’s five counties. He prepared COVID-19 Go-bags for field employees and fabricated plexiglass sneeze guards. Forni designed and custom built the sneeze guards for less than $90 each saving $200 –$400 for each unit. Forni also ensured the district office building, in Indiana, operated safely and efficiently. He championed the replacement of lights with LEDs to save energy and money.
Forni is from Blairsville in Indiana County.
The Star of Excellence Awards are presented annually to employees who represent the department’s values of service, performance, and integrity. The recipients represent a variety of organizational positions, spanning from highway maintenance and driver and vehicle services workers, to traffic control specialists, communications staff and design and engineering specialists.