(The Center Square) – Monday is the deadline for states to submit proposals for millions in funds toward electronic vehicle infrastructure and Pennsylvania turned in its homework last week to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
A 121-page report outlines the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation strategy for deploying a convenient, reliable, affordable and equitable EV charging network. All states seeking federal funds from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, must submit plans by Aug. 1.
The first $5 billion of $7.5 billion allocated to NEVI is dedicated to funding state programs. Pennsylvania will receive $171.5 million in NEVI funds during a five-year period, including $25.4 million in fiscal year 2022. PennDOT estimated 150 direct current fast chargers could be deployed in five years.
PennDOT’s plan for EV mobility, distributed earlier this month, identifies specific actions for a transition to electrified mobility across the state and in alignment with the Federal Highway Administration. It recommends installation of at least 2,000 new EV charging ports at 800 sites by 2028.
The NEVI guidelines state EV charging infrastructure be installed every 50 miles along designated alternative fuel corridors and within 1 mile of an interstate exit or highway intersection. The infrastructure must include four 150 kilowatt direct current fast chargers with the capability of simultaneously charting four EVs.
“Transportation is changing every day,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a statement announcing the submission. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given us a great opportunity, and I’m proud of the progress that we – along with our partners – have made to prepare Pennsylvania for a future filled with electric vehicles.”
The federal funding is projected to pay up to 80% of each EV charging infrastructure project, including the cost of acquisition, installation and operations. PennDOT is planning to develop a funding program where third parties, such as site hosts or EV network companies, will fund the remaining 20% and collect revenue generated from EV drivers using the charging stations.
PennDOT estimates 31,000 EVs are registered in the state, nearly triple the 9,700 registered in 2019. The International Council on Clean Transportation predicts Pennsylvania will have 360,000 EVs by 2030.
PennDOT received 4,400 responses to a survey on EVs and the infrastructure plan. More than 72% stated construction of a consistent, robust charging network to enhance availability when and where people need to charge was the highest priority. Approximately 28% of respondents said their household income was between $100,000 and $200,000 while another 28% preferred not to provide household income information.