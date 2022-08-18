(The Center Square) — The indictment of a Pennsylvania truck driver accused of collecting more than $200,00 in Social Security disability benefits is part of an estimated $3 billion nationwide problem.
The indictment, filed in the U.S. District Court, charges Dwayne Bent with eight counts of wire fraud and one count of Social Security fraud. The federal Department of Transportation investigated.
In 2017, Bent was approved for disability payments and received them from March 2017 to August 2019, collecting more than $200,000 in that time. However, Bent passed two DOT medical exams and worked as a truck driver as he collected payments. He was able to conceal his employment from the Social Security Administration.
A similar case in 2021, where a commercial driver falsely claimed disability to defraud the SSA, led to a five-year probation sentence along with more than $80,000 to be paid in restitution.
Social Security fraud is a national issue. The SSA’s latest semiannual report noted that its Office of Investigations received almost 123,000 allegations of fraud from October 2021 to March 2022, and almost 26,000 allegations related to the disability insurance program alone.
Its Office of Investigation estimated $90 million in “monetary accomplishments,” which includes restitution, recovery of funds, fines, and estimated savings, and almost 300 criminal convictions for fraud.
A recent conviction came from January, when an Erie woman pleaded guilty to receiving $128,000 in disability benefits over 12 years. She collected the benefits on behalf of her father, but he died and she continued to take the fund.
A 2016 estimate placed improper Social Security payments at $3 billion annually. The trouble comes from the size of the Social Security program. While $3 billion is a significant number, the SSA paid out over $1 trillion in 2018 to 70 million beneficiaries. Advocates argue that fraud is rare, but the sheer size means that a little fraud can go a long way.
That fraud amount is separate from unemployment fraud in Pennsylvania and fraud related to COVID-19 payments, as The Center Square previously reported. Those numbers could be in the hundreds of billions of dollars nationally.
For unemployment fraud in Pennsylvania, the Department of Labor & Industry had 33,000 cases of outstanding fraud cases that were more than a month old as of June. The department pointed to a labor shortage slowing them down from clearing out the backlog.