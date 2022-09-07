(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s emergency response system has received more attention from the General Assembly as serious challenges remain, be it for adequate funding or recruiting people.
Last week, the House Majority Policy Committee held a hearing to take testimony from EMS personnel and warned that the state system is “in jeopardy.”
“From emergency medical services to law enforcement to firefighting, we are facing some significant challenges in ensuring help is available when citizens call 911,” Rep. Martin Causer, R-Bradford, and committee chairman said in a statement.
“We are facing a crisis situation,” he said. “We must come together as a commonwealth to support our emergency responders and our communities.”
With the latest state budget, EMS drew an $85 million funding increase; much of that comes from higher reimbursement rates from Medicaid for ambulance services. Other ideas, such as allowing local entities to levy taxes for EMS services, have been suggested, as The Center Square previously reported.
However, the bigger problems could linger in recruitment, rather than budget books.
“When we interview a candidate for the organization and tell them all the fundraising they are required to participate in, they are shocked,” said Cory Snyder during the hearing. He’s a firefighter with the Mount Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department.
He continued, “Young people have families, children and work obligations. Older adults may not have the desire to complete the training necessary to be a firefighter.”
As Pennsylvania’s population has stagnated overall and some areas have lost population, it’s become harder to recruit EMS workers and volunteers, or replace the ones who retire. Other facts have increased the burdens on those workers.
In Philadelphia, where shootings and murders have gone up significantly in recent years, the violence and staff shortage has meant responses to 911 calls have dramatically slowed.
Even before the pandemic, Pittsburgh struggled to avoid pushing 911 dispatchers from working long hours to lessen the impact of staff shortages.
In his statement, Causer noted the state budget increase, as well as funding to recruit state troopers, grants for local police, and firefighter grants. A long-term solution, though, remains elusive.