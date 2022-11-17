MIDDLETOWN — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Clearfield County sold a winning scratch-off ticket worth $1 million, according to a press release.
Walmart, located at 100 Supercenter Drive, Clearfield, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The scratch-off ticket was part of the “$1,000,000 Cash Corner$,” a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.
Scratch-offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.
All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding. Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning and learn how to play.