(The Center Square) – A bipartisan bill would add legal penalties for distracted driving, punishing motorists who pay more attention to their phone than the road ahead.
If the bill becomes law, Pennsylvania would follow most of its neighbors and join almost two dozen states in prohibiting cell phone use that isn’t hands-free.
However, laws elsewhere haven’t necessarily reduced distracted driving. To make roads safer, strong enforcement and changing driver behavior may be crucial.
“Distracted driving … is a very, very real public safety concern,” Sen. Rosemary Brown, R-Scotrun, said during a Tuesday press conference. “Cell phones are a consistent, addictive distraction and distract for an extended period of time, leading to crashes and preventable deaths of innocent drivers.”
Brown’s proposed bill would prohibit handheld cell phone use and create a $100 fine if a driver is caught using their phone. Motorists could still use GPS, but the phone cannot be held or supported by a person’s body.
Nationally, more than 3,100 people died in 2019 due to distracted driving crashes. Pennsylvania recorded almost 11,000 distracted driving crashes in 2020, with 47 deaths and almost 300 serious injuries. Officials warn that those numbers undercount crashes and injuries, as many drivers do not admit to being distracted.
“These tragic deaths were preventable,” Brown said. “Responsible cell phone use driving is a behavioral adjustment that must occur to prevent more senseless tragedies, and we must set this expectation through law to protect the innocent the best that we can.”
“We’re working to change behavior, build responsible driving, and of course public safety,” Brown added.
Brown was joined by Eileen Miller, whose son Paul was killed by a distracted driver in a head-on collision.
“My life was changed by one second,” Miller said. “It took one second for a semi-truck driver to take his eyes off the road to kill our beautiful, young, handsome son. For nothing because of a cell phone. And our life was forever changed. There’s no reason why any text, cell phone call, Snapchat, anything is worth a life.”
Miller had to identify Paul by his clothing.
“I couldn’t even recognize my son’s body, he was so badly injured,” she said. “Hands-free is not risk-free. Turn the phones off or silence them.”
Cell phones aren’t the only distractions to drivers, but they represent a significant temptation for many drivers, making the road more dangerous.
“If you’re texting and you spend 4.5 seconds texting, which is probably about common, and you’re going 55 mph, you will have gone 100 yards blindfolded,” said Jonathan Greer, president of the Insurance Federal of Pennsylvania. “That’s the reality.”
If Pennsylvania prohibits hand-held cell phone use, it will become the 25th state to do so, along with the District of Columbia, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. But the law doesn’t automatically make people safer.
“It’s not clear that banning hand-held phone use and texting reduces crashes,” IIHS noted. “Drivers are distracted by things other than cell phones, so prohibiting phone use will not eliminate distracted driving. Broader countermeasures that keep drivers from becoming distracted or that mitigate the consequences of distracted driving, such as crash avoidance technology, may be more effective than cellphone bans.”