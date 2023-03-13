Weather Alert

...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHERN CENTRE... CLEARFIELD...BLAIR...HUNTINGDON...AND SOUTHERN CENTRE COUNTIES... HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one half mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 854 PM EDT, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from near DuBois to 14 miles south of Clearfield to 11 miles west of Tyrone and moving northeast at 20 MPH. THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR... Tyrone, Jeffries and Houtzdale around 925 PM EDT. S.B. Elliot State Park around 930 PM EDT. Clearfield, Plymptonville and Hyde around 935 PM EDT. Sandy Ridge, Osceola Mills and Bald Eagle around 940 PM EDT. Warriors Mark around 945 PM EDT. Philipsburg, Chester Hill and South Philipsburg around 950 PM EDT. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Dubois Route 255 and Kylertown exits, specifically from mile markers 104 to 129. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 50 to 62. SAFETY INFO... Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may be encountered. &&