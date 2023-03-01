(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in Pennsylvania became the first to subpoena Norfolk Southern over its handling of the train derailment in nearby East Palestine, Ohio.
The Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee voted on Wednesday to invoke the privilege one month after more than 50 train cars jumped the track following a mechanical failure, a preliminary federal inquiry shows.
In an effort to prevent a dangerous explosion, Norfolk Southern opted for a “controlled release” of five cars carrying vinyl chloride. In the weeks since, local and state officials have criticized the railroad for rushing to reopen the line at the expense of safety – and ignoring the derailment’s impact on communities in western Pennsylvania.
The subpoena compels Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw to testify before the committee, and includes in its cover letter a request for documents, correspondence and text messages regarding the emergency response. This, after Shaw turned down an invite to appear at a Feb. 23 hearing in Beaver County. Shaw has likewise skipped multiple town halls in the state to discuss the accident.
Gov. Josh Shapiro, in a letter to Shaw sent earlier this month, demanded answers about the response and compelled the the legislature to use its oversight authority to dig deeper into the accident.
Norfolk Southern did not immediately respond to The Center Square’s request for comment.
Despite majority support, both Republican and Democratic senators expressed concerns over the scope and timing of the subpoena, with many remaining skeptical that Shaw would ever provide “meaningful” testimony.
Committee Minority Chairwoman Katie Muth, D-Royersford, also wanted to include the request for documents in the subpoena language itself, even if it took additional time to procure.
“If Norfolk Southern could clean up the tracks and put new tracks down in less than a week, I think they could put the documents together in a timely fashion,” she said.
Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Washington, called the effort a “proverbial shot across the bow.”
“I do know that our residents need answers,” she said. “Should have been getting them all along and perhaps this will shake the tree and open up some tongues at Norfolk Southern.”
“They are going to answer it with delay and subterfuge,” said Sen. Maria Collett, D-Lower Gwynedd. “I think the people of Pennsylvania deserve more than a symbolic gesture.”
“We all know they are at fault,” said Sen. Tracy Pennycuick, R-Red Hill. “We all know they are in a position to start writing some checks and they are doing that.”
Despite Norfolk Southern’s $11.8 million financial commitment to cleanup efforts in East Palestine, Pennsylvania has been mostly left to fend for itself. Shapiro said the state would open a health clinic in western Beaver County.
In the meantime, Muth said the absence of contamination testing, emergency response communications and other documents related to the cleanup – whether from the railroad or the Shapiro administration itself – leaves her wary.
Norfolk Southern says testing completed using a private lab have found no evidence of contamination in East Palestine, but critics – including the state Department of Health, according to Muth – have begun questioning the validity of those results.
“In the absence of that information, I don’t want to hear from anyone that everything is fine,” Muth said.
Last week, the committee heard from residents on both sides of the border who said they’ve experienced adverse health affects – like skin rashes, coughs and headaches – and have had nowhere to turn for help, The Center Square previously reported.
Committee Chairman Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Chambersburg, said Tuesday that while the health clinic was welcome news, the state’s response has been too slow and “has a long way to go.”
The committee will issue more subpoenas in the coming months, Mastriano said.
“I do believe it would be good for Alan Shaw to be before the people of Pennsylvania,” he said. “Lets give them the shot to answer the questions, but if not, he will be back with documents that could take maybe a month to produce.”
The Shapiro administration said Monday the state Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services began door-to-door visits over the weekend to administer chemical exposure surveys that will delve into symptoms, experiences and concerns. The outreach will begin with residents evacuated within the 1-mile radius of the derailment.
The Department of Environmental Protection will also perform its water sampling to monitor ongoing contamination risks.