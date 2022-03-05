Over 30 years ago, a group of dedicated volunteers from Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited (PWHU), led by longtime member and co-founder Don Schmidt, joined forces with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to begin restoring sections of Medix Run, a central Pennsylvania stream treasure for campers, fishers and outdoor enthusiasts. Back then, the group was formed with the goal of helping restore and maintain wildlife habitat for Pennsylvania’s fur and feathered friends. Their commitment and their efforts are impressive and this amazing group continues to ensure the health of Pennsylvania wildlife and the diverse habitats they call home.
The first half of February commanded their attention at two different locations, each with similar objectives. The first is Beaver Run in the Quehanna Wild Area of the Moshannon State Forest, to assess and restore “bird boxes” that successfully house common Pennsylvania bird species dwelling on and around the man-made lake. Beaver Run hosts a myriad of avian wildlife and PWHU’s goal is to restore habitat for waterfowl and songbirds, specifically the Eastern Bluebird and the Wood Duck. Today, there are a total of 27 bird boxes at Beaver Run – 11 for Wood Ducks and 16 for the Bluebirds. The bird boxes are donated by the PA DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources), are constructed of wood and are assembled, inventoried and installed by PWHU members regardless of the season. This year’s winter trip involved restoring those already here, and installing an additional three Wood Duck and three Blue Bird boxes.
Don Schmidt says that some of the bird boxes (primarily Bluebird) are also inhabited here by Tree Swallows. “The Bluebirds are very territorial and don’t like other Bluebirds to be within 100 yards of their nests. But they don’t mind the Tree Swallows and as a result, some (bird boxes) are occupied by them.” He says maybe one reason is that the Swallows subsist on insects that are caught in the air, while Bluebirds feed on ground insects, so there’s minimal competition for food. Don also said that as they move from one box to another to check them out, they witness bird inhabitants that are actually inside the nest boxes as they carefully go about their tasks.
You can easily spot bird boxes in and around Beaver Run. There’s a trail that’s about 2.7 miles that travels around the lake. And Beaver Run has a viewing area where it’s quite common to spot wading birds, waterfowl, deer and many species of songbirds. Elk are also pretty common throughout the area, primarily at dawn and at dusk. It’s incredibly peaceful there.
A week later, the next stop for PWHU is at Shaggers Inn Pond, located within the Moshannon State Forest at the eastern edge of Parker Dam State Park. Like Beaver Run, Shaggers Inn Pond is a shallow impoundment, man-made, and an area full of life – in the air, on the ground, and in the water. Beaver Run and Shaggers Inn are both sanctuaries for diverse wildlife species. Shaggers is the headwaters for Little Medix Run and the Jack Dent Branch, which are part of the Medix Run stream, and are monitored by PWHU for water quality and habitat after Hurricane Agnes virtually leveled Medix Run in 1972, leading to a decades-long commitment from PWHU to maintain and restore these beautiful ecosystems.
My first trip to Shaggers Inn Pond was in Spring of 2020. There was snow on the ground and I wandered around the north end of the pond with my binoculars, hearing it was a good spot to site Ospreys. Off in the middle of the pond stood a dead hemlock tree, a huge Osprey nest at the center of its boughs, but no Osprey in sight. As I walked along the dam area I looked past the nest and into the evergreens off the shore and saw not one, but three bald eagles perched along the south edge of the pond in the tall evergreens. With the seasonal colors beginning to turn, snow on the ground, and blue skies overhead, I thought it was one of the most tranquil and beautiful places I’d seen in my life. I still do.
Like the PWHU team’s work at Beaver Run, the main task is to check and maintain bird boxes on and around the pond, and to install four new Eastern Bluebird boxes, and four new Wood Duck boxes. At Shaggers Inn Pond there are now a total of 30 nesting boxes. Don tells me that there are also three Osprey nesting sites at Shaggers, only one that’s presently occupied. There are also three black “Bat” boxes in a fenced off fruit tree section across the pond from the Shaggers parking area. It, and Beaver Run are beautiful, and PWHU is helping wildlife to maintain and thrive with the hope that you and yours will come and enjoy these gifts whenever you can.
The mission of Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited is “Dedicated to Protect and Improve Wildlife Habitat for the Future.” For more information on PWHU, membership, events, and opportunities to volunteer, visit their Facebook page – PWHU (PA Wildlife Habitat Unlimited) – or email pwhu85@gmail.com. Do it today!