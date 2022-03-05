Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected, mainly on the ridge tops. * WHERE...McKean, Warren, Potter, Elk, Cameron, Tioga and Clearfield Counties. * WHEN...From noon to 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&