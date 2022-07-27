ALCOLA – Three big nights remain for this year’s edition of the Clarion County Fair, closing out a week that organizers described as “perfect” so far.
“It’s been excellent,” fair board president Josh Minich said yesterday (Wednesday). “We’ve had a perfect week.”
Minich said attendance has been great for the first several days of the fair, and that other than a little rain early in the day on Wednesday, the weather has cooperated too.
To start things off on Sunday, Minich said there was a nice crowd for the free day that included the Farmers and Merchants picnic and softball game, as well as the Festival of Music and concert by Ryan Stevenson in the evening.
On Monday, he said everyone had a blast at the fair’s first amateur drag racing night.
“The drag racing was a hit with the contestants and the spectators,” he said, noting that with the event’s success, organizers are looking to bring it back next year, and are seeking ideas for improvements. “We’re hoping to make it even bigger and better.”
Minich said moving the truck pulls from their traditional time on Friday to Tuesday night also worked out well.
“It was another great day at the fair,” he said of Truck Pull Tuesday.
Wednesday was also shaping up to be a success, he said, noting that there were quite a few on hand for Disability Awareness Day and the new Touch-A-Truck event.
“We had a full array of equipment show up for Touch-A-Truck,” he said.
Looking ahead to the final three days of Fair Week, Minich said he was encouraged by the weather forecast.
“The weather is looking good for the rest of the week,” he said, noting that temperatures have cooled off from the very hot and humid start of the week.
Tonight (Thursday) the Derby Dogs Demolition Derby makes its first appearance at this year’s fair, offering up compact and full-size street stock cars.
“We’re looking forward to our first action-packed night of demos,” he said, adding that large crowds are anticipated and pit seating will be available for an additional charge.
Thursday’s schedule also includes the Open Horse Show at 9 a.m., Barnyard Games for kids at 1:30 p.m., the Master Showmanship Contest at the horse ring at 4 p.m. and the Powerwheels Extravaganza at 7:45 p.m., just before the demolition derby start at 8 p.m.
On Friday, Minich said everything is being prepared for the 4-H Livestock Sale, as well as the antique and farm tractor pulls.
The sale begins at 6:30 p.m., while antique tractors will start up at 6 p.m., followed by the farm tractors at 7 p.m.
Friday is also Senior Citizen Day at the fair, with seniors being admitted for free until 3 p.m. Activities earlier in the day include the Clarion Area Agency on Aging’s Day At The Fair, with bingo at 9:30 a.m., free lunch at noon and more programs and entertainment late morning and early afternoon.
Also on Friday, a special Lions Club Bingo will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., along with the regular bingo from 7 to 10 p.m. The Antique Tractor Show will also be offered from noon to 5 p.m.
Fair Week wraps up on Saturday with a full day of events, starting at 9 a.m. with horse pulls, and the Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pool at 11 a.m.
Bingo will take place on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m., and the Tropical Amusements carnival and midway will open at 4 p.m.
Saturday’s big show will be the Derby Dogs Demolition Derby, with trucks, mini-vans and full-size cars at 7 p.m.
Minich said there’s a lot of other great shows and more happening daily at the fairgrounds, which he said have more vendors this year than in a long time.
“The grounds are packed and ready,” he said. “Come out and enjoy some old-fashioned fun at the county fair.”
For the full schedule and more details, visit www.clarioncountyfair.com.