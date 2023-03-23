UNIVERSITY PARK — Pennsylvania certified pesticide applicators looking for ways to earn recertification credits may want to consider the wide variety of options provided by Penn State Extension, which is offering a 25% discount on all pesticide recertification online courses through March 31.
To maintain pesticide certification, applicators must obtain recertification credits approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture at three-year intervals. The program requires six core credits and up to 10 category credits for each category in which the applicator is certified.
“Penn State Extension offers plenty of opportunities to earn credits that include a wide range of teaching approaches,” Jon Johnson, director of pesticide education, said.
Learning formats include online courses, correspondence courses, workshops, webinars and conferences.
“Many applicators live in remote areas or lack internet access or interest in online learning, so we offer a wide variety of formats to accommodate the needs of our audience,” Johnson said.
“There was a real focus on meeting the need of our agricultural community. Realizing that not everyone used or was equipped for online learning, yet another option was created — workbooks, which are recognized as a new type of correspondence course.”
The workbooks allow pesticide applicators to earn recertification credits by mail. The workbooks cover a range of topics, including forage, pumpkin, tomato, and soybean diseases; adjuvants and pesticides; pesticide recordkeeping; pesticide spill protocol; grain and rodent burrow fumigation; and pollinators and pesticides.
Johnson noted that online training or workbook courses offer advantages such as schedule flexibility, more customized topic selections, elimination of the need for travel, and, in some instances, self-paced instruction.
Extension offers 30 online courses and webinars with opportunities to earn pesticide recertification credits.
With several in-person workshops and conferences on the calendar, Extension also accommodates those who prefer in-person instruction.
More information about the various opportunities for pesticide recertification is available on the Penn State Extension website at extension.psu.edu/pestcredits.