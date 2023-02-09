PUNXSUTAWNEY — Penn State Extension will offer two agronomic pesticide meetings in Punxsutawney, where public and private pesticide applicators can get their recertification.
Meetings will be held at two times: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., on February 16 at Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Punxsutawney. The workshops will address the pest management decision-making process, pest identification, life cycles and control alternatives, as well as safe, proper and legal use of pesticides.
The Penn State Extension Agronomic Pesticide Update is a traditional Core (two credits) and Category (two credits) session for private pesticide applicators. However, any applicator may attend.
The cost of each two-hour session is $10. The 10 a.m. class is filling quickly, so walk-ins may not be accepted in the morning. To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/agronomic-pesticide-update or call 877-345-0691. For more information on course content, contact Nicole Santangelo Thompson, 814-274-8540 ext 102 or by email at nls18@psu.edu