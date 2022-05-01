HERMITAGE — Brookville senior Ian Pete helped propel the Raiders to a fourth-place finish at the 20-team City of Hermitage Track and Field Invitational hosted by Hickory High School Saturday afternoon.
Pete won the 300-meter hurdles with a career-best time of 40.34, which also ranks as the fastest turned in by a PIAA Class 2A athlete so far this spring according to the latest pa.milesplit.com rankings.
Pete also finished second in the 110 hurdles with a 15.74. He ran a leg on the runner-up 4x100 relay (45.29) that included Hunter Geer, Charlie Krug and Nick Shaffer and also a leg on the fourth-place 4x400 relay (3:40.25) with Geer, Jack Gill and Garner McMaster.
The Raiders also placed second in the 4x800 relay (8:41.6) with Calvin Doolittle, McMaster, Gill and Cole Householder.
Wyatt Lucas finished third in the javelin (154 feet, 11 inches).
The Raiders scored 64 points, tying with host Hickory behind Slippery Rock (108.25), Grove City (106) and General McLane (94.25).
The Redbank Valley boys were seventh in the standings as Cam Wagner turned in two runner-up finishes in the discus (144 feet, 3 inches) and shot put (47 feet, 3 3/4 inches). Aiden Ortz was second in the long jump with a personal-best 21 feet, 1 1/2 inches.
Brayden Delp was third in the shot put (45 feet, 9 inches) and Marquese Gardlock finished fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.03).
The seventh-place Lady Bulldogs got a big day from freshman Mylee Harmon, who won and set team records in both the 200 (26.43) and 400 (1:00.25) dashes.
Harmon also added a fifth in the high jump (4 feet, 11 inches).
Claire Henry was runner-up in the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches) as was Lilly Shaffer in the javelin (115 feet, 7 inches).
The Brookville girls were 12th among 18 scoring teams. The highest finish came from the 4x100 relay (53.11) of Kailin Bowser, Morgan and Julie Monnoyer and Autumn Walter.
Laynee Sorbin scored in three events with a third in the triple jump (34 feet, 11 1/4 inches) and eighths in the high jump and pole vault. Julie Monnoyer was sixth in the 110 hurdles and triple jump, and eighth in the long jump. Morgan Monnoyer was sixth in both the 100 and 200 dashes.
The 4x400 relay of Erika Doolittle, Bowser, Morgan Monnoyer and Walter was sixth. Bethany Hack was eighth in the shot put.
Both teams run Tuesday, Brookville at DuBois and Redbank Valley at home against Keystone.