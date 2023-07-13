The popular Bar C Ranch will be “bringing the zoo” back to the Jefferson County Fair this year with a variety of animals in its petting zoo.
The petting zoo includes many friendly animals such as a kangaroo, camels, a tortoise, snakes, porcupines, goats and many more species with varied personalities. Youngsters of all ages will have an opportunity to buy a cup of carrots to feed the animals. For $3 visitors can enjoy a “Parakeet Experience” and feed caged birds in an enclosed area.
The Bar C Ranch petting zoo comes to the fair from Clarke County, Virginia. Will and Jennifer Caton started the ranch in 2000. Their mission is educate while they entertain.
The animals are kept in a fenced area that “allows both people and animals to choose how much contact they are comfortable with. Our animals are very friendly, and many have been with us their entire lives. They are eager to be petted and fed and seem to enjoy the contact with people as much as the people enjoy them,” the Catons said.
The Bar C Ranch is operated with the idea that is important for people to learn about the animals with whom we share the earth. The Catons hope that by having the opportunity to meet some of these animals personally, people may develop a stronger interest in and sense of responsibility for the world around them. It is their pleasure to share their love and knowledge of animals with people of all ages.
The Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo first came to the Jefferson County Fair in 2019.