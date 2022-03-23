The Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen & Conservationists (PFSC) — Pennsylvania’s largest and oldest statewide grassroots sportsmen’s organization — voted at their most recent board meeting to oppose the current push to reclassify the Delaware Water Gap as a National Park & Preserve.
The New Jersey Federation of Sportsmen is also on record in opposition to the designation change.
The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area is a treasured piece of wild country which provides about 70,000 acres of land for many types of outdoor recreation, including hunting and fishing.
“The recent movement to change the designation of the Water Gap from a National Recreation Area to a National Park and Preserve acknowledges that hunting will still be allowed on the designated Preserve areas, but PFSC is concerned that we will see a substantial loss of huntable acres in the Park areas,” PFSC President Lowell Graybill said in a news release. “West Virginia hunters recently experienced a significant loss of huntable acres with the recent New River Gorge designation change.”
This loss could happen by regulation or through safety zones around new infrastructure that would certainly need to be built to accommodate the increased visitation that accompanies a designation as a National Park. Hundreds, if not thousands, of acres could be eaten up by roads, buildings, parking lots and other new construction.
PFSC opposes any change that results in a net loss of huntable acres or fishing access at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.
What does redesignating mean for hunters?
The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area is one of the most popular outdoor destinations for sportsmen on the East Coast. Managed by the National Park Service, the National Recreation Area straddles Pennsylvania and New Jersey and provides access to roughly 70,000 acres of huntable public land, along with 40 miles of fishable streams.
The area is also extremely popular with hikers, paddlers, photographers, and weekend explorers from nearby cities, and it has nearly as many visitors as Yellowstone National Park each year. There are no national parks between Acadia (more than 500 miles to the north) and Shenandoah (more than 250 miles to the south).
An effort by the Sierra Club is underway to redesignate the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area as a National Park and Preserve. On the surface, this seems like a reasonable idea. The new designation would result in a significant increase in funding. It would raise the national profile of the Delaware Water Gap and likely bring more visitors to the area than ever before.
But local hunters and hunting groups in the area are hesitant to embrace this designation because hunting is not permitted in National Parks. While hunting would likely be permitted in the Preserve portion of Delaware Water Gap, hunters are rightfully concerned that the change could result in a net loss of huntable acres, as has been the case with previous National Park designations.
The area’s famous waterfalls, its 100-plus miles of hiking trails, and the surrounding scenery are part of the reason the area is so popular.
