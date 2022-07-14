HARRISBURG — A few highlights of the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners meeting from earlier this month include:
Marten could be reintroduced
The board of commissioners took the next step in considering American marten (Martes americana) reintroduction by directing the Game Commission’s Bureau of Wildlife Management to develop a plan for reintroduction and management.
A native furbearer, the marten once was found commonly in portions of Pennsylvania, but extirpated from the state in the early 1900s due to deforestation and unregulated harvest. Adult martens weigh between 1 and 3 pounds and measure between 19 and 27 inches, the same size as adult mink.
The Bureau of Wildlife Management, in accordance with the agency’s 2020-23 Strategic Plan, has completed a feasibility assessment of marten reintroduction. The assessment considered current habitat suitability, future climatic impacts, interactions with other species and public opinion. It concluded that based on literature review, diet studies, expert evaluations, and prior, out-of-state reintroduction efforts, marten impact to other species is minimal while impacts from other predators to marten are also minimal.
Habitat suitability modeling shows that there is sufficient habitat within Pennsylvania for a marten population. Extensive research from across the marten’s range proves that most of their diet consists of small mammals such as voles, mice and shrews, as well as insects, and plants.
A large majority of the public supports marten reintroduction, and it would likely be successful based on the assessment. Reasons for reintroduction cover ecological, political, social, and cultural aspects and this is an appropriate next step in the Game Commission’s history of species restoration.
The American Marten Reintroduction and Management Plan to be developed by the Bureau of Wildlife Management will identify optimal release sites, potential source populations, as well as provide specifics on translocation methodology, research and monitoring, cooperative partnerships, and long-term management. An important part of this plan will also be providing the public with information and education on the marten and its ecology. Once completed, this plan will be made available for public review and comment prior to being presented to the Board of Commissioners for their review and final approval to move forward with reintroduction.
More fall turkey firearms restrictions
The board of commissioners gave final approval to a measure that simplifies regulations and provides the Game Commission yet another tool to respond to below-goal turkey populations.
In years past, reducing the length of the fall turkey season was the primary method to increase turkey populations. But last year, the Game Commission eliminated the use of centerfire and rimfire rifles in fall turkey season, noting that relatively few hunters used rifles, but rifles were responsible for about one-third of the fall turkey harvest. That provides an additional means to protect turkey populations without reducing season length.
The measure the board adopted eliminates the use of other single-projectile firearms – muzzleloading rifles and handguns, and slug guns – in the fall turkey season. It’s expected to take effect in about six weeks, after publication in the Pennsylvania Bulletin. The Game Commission will issue a news release soon after the change takes effect.
Eliminating the use of muzzleloading rifles and handguns, and slug guns in fall turkey season would seem to impact less than 1% of hunters. The change makes for simpler regulations. Once it takes effect, only shotguns and archery gear will be lawful for fall turkey hunting.
“Fall turkey season length in a given wildlife management unit often varies from one year to the next because of adjustments intended to meet turkey population goals,” said Commissioner Michael Mitrick, who represents District 6 in southcentral Pennsylvania. “But with this change, one thing is constant: regardless of the season or where you’re hunting turkeys, only shotguns and archery gear are allowed. It can’t get much simpler.”
New road-kill disposal option
The board of commissioners adopted a measure that allows nuisance wildlife control operators, who already are regulated by the Game Commission, to offer road-killed deer pick-up from roadways and private property.
Previously, the responsibility for picking up and removing deer carcasses from roadways was split between the state Department of Transportation and the Game Commission, which sometimes hires contractors to collect and dispose of deer.
Each year, the Game Commission receives thousands of calls from the public concerning deer carcasses along roadways and on private property. The agency often will assign its wardens to collect and properly dispose of these carcasses as their schedules and work duties permit, which in some cases doesn’t meet residents’ expectations.
Nuisance wildlife control operators will provide the public an additional resource for road-killed deer removal.