He’s no longer a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Terrell Edmunds will remain in the state of Pennsylvania for the next football season.
After the Steelers signed a pair of free agents with ties to the Philadelphia Eagles, that organization reciprocated by agreeing to a one-year contract with Edmunds, the former first-round pick who spent the past five seasons with the Steelers.
ESPN and NFL Network, each citing unnamed sources, reported the Edmunds signing Friday morning. It came a day after Edmunds posted a farewell message to Steelers fans and the organization on his social media accounts.
Edmunds, 26, started 75 games in his five seasons with the Steelers since they selected him with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
His best season arguably came in 2021 after the Steelers declined to exercise the fifth-year option on his contract. Edmunds responded by starting all 17 games during which he had a career-best two interceptions and eight tackles for loss.
Although he became an unrestricted free agent last March, he remained on the market until late April when the Steelers re-signed him to a one-year, $2.537 million deal. He started 15 games last season and totaled two sacks and three tackles for loss but no interceptions.
Edmunds was expected to leave this year in free agency after the Steelers signed fellow safety Damontae Kazee to a two-year contract.
“Thank you Pittsburgh for making my dreams come to reality!” Edmunds wrote. “You will forever be apart of me and my journey! I’m thankful for all of my coaches, teammates and every fan supporting! To my bruddas y’all kno how we rockin, it’s gonna be luv until the wheels fall off.”
He becomes the second Edmunds brother to switch teams this offseason. Younger brother Tremaine, an inside linebacker, signed a $72 million deal with the Chicago Bears at the outset of free agent.
Edmunds’ departure to Philadelphia comes after the Steelers signed former Eagles guards Nate Herbig and Issac Seumalo to multi-year contracts. Both players had connections with assistant general manager Andy Weidl, who worked in the Eagles front office as vice president of player development before joining the Steelers in May.