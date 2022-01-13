PHILIPSBURG — A Philipsburg local incorporates heritage into her art and aims to inspire students at Philipsburg-Osceola High School to do the same.
Autumn Anderson, who possesses a bachelor’s degree of fine arts with a concentration in sculpture, began teaching art at Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District in 2010. On the side, she sells her artwork.
Whether it’s working on a mural downtown or participating in window painting, she encourages student engagement with the community. When Anderson teaches art classes at the YMCA, students often come along, receiving community service hours.
“Spreading art throughout the community, that’s important to me, and I want to instill that in my students as well,” said Anderson.
She has a passion for teaching high school students. “I love seeing them become themselves and setting them off in the world.”
She now primarily teaches, and on the side, sells ceramics. The pieces range from mugs to sculptures to ornaments.
“I’ve always had an affinity for sculpting,” Anderson said. “There’s just something so innate about working with clay. I think humans are just drawn to it.”
When using clay, there’s always something new to learn, Anderson noted. For example, glaze may behave differently than expected. It’s important to talk with other local artists and be open to picking up new techniques, Anderson observed.
She is part of the Art Alliance of Central PA Potters Guild, which, according to its website, has studio space in the basement of the Art Alliance classroom in Lemont. Anderson typically uses the kilns (electric, gas and raku) at the studio.
“An electric kiln is very much like a toaster,” Anderson explained. “You put the clay in and it heats it up. That’s the most predictable outcome.”
Raku firing differs in that the piece is removed while still hot and placed in a reduction environment with combustibles, such as sawdust. The process produces a crackling effect or iridescent result.
Anderson’s students recently got to see the raku kiln in action in Brockway. “They got to handle the pots and do the whole thing from beginning to end,” she said. “They were thrilled with that, and it had really beautiful results.”
Heritage and community are important to the artist. A special ornament was made for Union Church Founders Day, which took place this September, celebrating the 200th anniversary of the church.
The Philipsburg Historical Foundation asked if the artist wanted to have a booth during Founders Day. The ornament, which has an image of the church, aligned with the event. “I’m from Philipsburg,” Anderson said. “I appreciate the heritage and wanted to celebrate that.”
Some ornaments were purchased for various community events, most recently, the Historical Foundation had an event during the holiday season at the Simler House.
The Philipsburg Heritage Days committee is currently in discussion with local artists regarding potential memorabilia for the upcoming event. Anderson is one such artist.
“The reason I wanted to go with her is because she’s local, she hand makes everything, and she’s very excited to do this,” said committee member Shan Karimushan.
The plans for the memorabilia are not solidified and are only in the exploratory phase. No matter the end result, Anderson is happy to be a part of the art community in Philipsburg.
“I am so happy that I’m able to be a part of my community in that way, bringing the arts to everybody,” Anderson stated. “I love knowing that my pots are finding their forever homes with my community.”