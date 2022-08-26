2021;2-8
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 3:42 am
