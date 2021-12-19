1st Grade
Mrs. Minarchick
Dear Santa, How are the elves?
I want a guinea pig.
I want a Hatchimal.
Love, Maria
q q q
Dear Santa, I would like a weedwacker.
I would like a snowblower.
I would like a bike.
Love, Arthur
q q q
Dear Santa, How are the elves? I have been a good girl. I would like an Ariel doll. I would like high heels and Build a Bear. I would like a red Jeep for Daddy. Merry Christmas!
Love, Myla
q q q
Dear Santa, How is Shelfey? I want new clothes, please. I would like a baby doll. Also, I would like a new Frozen bike. Lydia wants an I phone 11. Thank you, Santa! Merry Christmas!
Love, Millie
q q q
Dear Santa, How are the elves? I want a computer and a desk, and a chair for Addy, and makeup for Addy. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Emily
q q q
Dear Santa, How have you been, Santa? I have been a good girl this year. I want a cheerleader doll. Also, I want Dig-it Mermaid. Thank you, Santa! Merry Christmas!
Love, Kaylynn
q q q
Dear Santa, How are the reindeer? I want a Pop-it and a hundred dollar bill. I want Matchbox cars for my brother. Please and thank you.
Love, Ryder
q q q
Dear Santa, How have you been? I would like an I pod and a Galaxy I pod case. I would like money for the homeless people. I would like real air pods. I would appreciate medicine for my Grammy. Merry Christmas!
Love, Mackenzie
q q q
Dear Santa, How have you been, Santa? I have been a good girl this year. I would like an Elf dress, please. Also, a Princess dress, please. Also, 100 crowns! Abi wants a toy bunny. Thank you, Santa and Merry Chrismas!
Love, Annabelle
q q q
Dear Santa, How are the elves? I want Hot Wheels. I want a Pop-it. I want a phone case. I like Santa. My mom wants a candle.
Love Sterling
q q q
Dear Santa, How have you been? I want Pop-Its. I want craft supplies. I want Hatchimals. I want baby stuff for my brother.
Love, Molly
q q q
Dear Santa, How have you been, Santa? A Nintendo Switch is first on my list. I want a phone even if I am a kid. The watch helps me learn a lot. I want a radio for my mom. My mom thinks Andrew dropped a coin in it! Merry Christmas! Hohoho!
Love, Gabriel
q q q
Dear Santa, I was a good boy. I would like a Pop Sockit, baseball bat, and Jonny would like Vbucks 20-21.
Love, Levi
q q q
Dear Santa, How have you been? I have been a good boy. Can I have a Godzilla toy? Merry Christmas! Thank you, Santa!
Love, Jameson
q q q
Dear Santa, How are the elves? I want a dog robot. I want a sloth for my mom.
Love, Aria
q q q
How are the reindeer? I want cat toys. I want a Nintendo Switch. I want to have a hundred dollars to buy my friend an I phone.
Mira
2nd Grade
MRS. KEPHART
Dear Santa, I want a new bike for Christmas. I also want gloves because I don’t have any that fit me. I would also like a Side-By-Side so I can ride with all my friends. Thank you and Merry Christmas.
From, Gannon
q q q
Dear Santa, I want a hockey helmet and a Playmobil net. I also need goalie pads for hockey. I would like a Playmobil NHL referee. I also want Mario and Sonic Olympics for Nintendo Switch. I also need the Mario Sports baseball game. I want a SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom playset. I also really want a star for my Christmas tree – a REAL one! Merry Christmas!
From, Parker
q q q
Dear Santa, I want fidgets, clothes, and a computer for Christmas. I want my own computer so I don’t have to use my mom’s computer. I would use the computer to play school at home. I like to pretend I am the teacher! Merry Christmas.
Love, Grace
q q q
Dear Santa, I would like fidgets for Christmas. I want fidgets because I like to play with them. I also want some stuffed animals, especially horses! I also want a coloring set. I really hope I made the nice list this year! I’ll put cookies and milk out for you on Christmas Eve.
Love, Skylar
q q q
Dear Santa, I’m not really sure what I want for Christmas. Maybe a hover board or some Funko Pops. I have a lot of Funko Pops at home, so I would love some more. Thank you.
Merry Christmas, Colton
q q q
Dear Santa, I want an Elf on the Shelf for Christmas. My aunt may have bought me one already, but that’s okay – I’d be happy with two! I would love it if you brought me some new toys. Have a Merry Christmas!
Love, Laykin
q q q
Dear Santa, I want a new scooter for Christmas. I need a new one because the tire came off of my old scooter! I also would like a realistic baby doll. But, what I really, really want is the LOL House of Surprises doll house. I also want three Magic Mixies. Thank you, Santa!
Merry Christmas, Braylee
q q q
Dear Santa, I want a smart watch for Christmas because my old watch broke. I would also love some Nerf guns. I really like Legos, so I would like some of those too. I hope you have a Merry Christmas!
From, Kaiden
q q q
Dear Santa, I would like a VR headset for Christmas. I already put it on the list I sent you! I would also like a BMX scooter. I also want three packs of LED lights to light up my room. Thank you!
Merry Christmas, Kevin
q q q
Dear Santa, There are two things I really want this Christmas. I would like an OMG doll and LOL doll. I want these dolls so that I can play with my sister and her Barbies. Thank you very much! I hope you have a Merry Christmas!
Love, Kerrigan
q q q
Dear Santa, I would like a new tablet for Christmas because my tablet broke. That’s really the only thing I want this year! I also have a question for you. Why do you live in the North Pole?
Merry Christmas, Coulter
q q q
Dear Santa, For Christmas I would really like another dolly house, so my dollies can have neighbors. I would also like a real looking baby doll because I think they are pretty cute and really cool. The last thing I would like is a necklace and bracelet set. Thank you!
Merry Christmas, Jolynn
q q q
Dear Santa, I want an RC car and an Amazon gift card. I want these things because I don’t have them. Merry Christmas to you!
From, Santino
q q q
Dear Santa, I want Legos for Christmas because I love to build with them. I also want a big box of Pop-its because I love Pop-its. I want a puppy too! Thank you for reading my letter. Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, Aurora
q q q
Dear Santa, I would like a necklace and a Twisty Pet. I want these because I like them and they are nice. Thank you for reading my letter. I wish you a Merry Christmas!
From, Emma
q q q
Dear Santa, I would like a Squishmallow narwhal and the OMG Galaxy doll. Thank you very much. Please have a Merry Christmas!
Love, Ellie
q q q
Dear Santa, I would like a Ryan’s World giant golden egg because they are very cool. I would also like a robot dog named I-Bo. I forgot to put it on the Christmas list I already wrote you! I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Thank you, Arianna
q q q
Dear Santa, I would like a VR headset because I have never had one and they are really special. I would also like a bike because my old bike is too small. I also want some crayons to color with. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Love, Jace
q q q
Dear Santa, I want a set of Magna Tiles, a watch, and a notebook that has animals on it. I would like the Magna Tiles because I had them in preschool and I really liked them. I also have a question for you! Why do you come through the chimney? Thank you very much!
Merry Christmas, Jenna
q q q
Dear Santa, Please bring me a hover board. I would really like one because I saw them at Walmart and they looked really cool. Everyone in my class has one, so I would like one too. Merry Christmas!
From, Josiah
MRS. PUTT
Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! Can I have a VR headset. Do you like chocolate chip cookies?
Sincerely, Ethan
q q q
Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! How old are you? I am 8 years old. I have been good this year and would like a big Nedo, Rainbow High dolls and a kitten and puppy.
From, Allison
q q q
Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! What is your favorite cookie? Mine is chocolate chip. I have been good this year and would like Baby Presley, a purse and a clock.
From, Carly
q q q
Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! This year I want an Xbox or Play Station. I want a new hoverboard. How old are you?
From, Damon
q q q
Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! How are you? For Christmas I would like a Phone and a lot of fidgets and a lot of animals. How long is your beard?
From, Sarah
q q q
Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! This year I want an I Pod, water snake, watch, phone case and printer. I want a phone for my dad.
From, Kinleigh
q q q
Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! This year I want a VR and phone. I want to know how many elves you have. I also want some games for the VR and phone.
From, Charlie
q q q
Dear Santa, I want a new toy and a bunny.
From, Jacob
q q q
Dear Santa, How are you? This year I would like a puppy for Christmas. Did you get the rubber band bracelet I made you. I also want squish mellows.
From, Olivia
q q q
Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! This year I want a Nintendo Switch, a phone and a watch. Merry Christmas!
From, Parker
q q q
Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! This year I want a puppy and fidgets and a Squish Mallow.
From, Isabella
q q q
Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! How are you? I want and play mobile horses and wild life toys. Oh, and I want to know are your reindeer boys or girls?
From, Margaret
q q q
Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! This year I want a Phone and a PS5. I have you have a great Christmas, Santa.
From, Landon
q q q
Dear Santa, How are you? I want Christmas Pjs, please. I want a Nintendo Switch, please. I want an IPad, Please. I also want to know how old you are.
From, Addyson
q q q
Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! This year I want the mosasaurus and brachiosaurus. I want Ugg boots. I want Brooklynn and Ben.
From, Owen
q q q
Dear Santa, I need a new pair of boots. I want an X Box and X Box controller. I want a Nintendo Switch. I want to know how big is your sleigh?
From, Huddson
q q q
Dear Santa, I want Unspeakable merchandise for Christmas. I also want a phone and a PS5.
From, Skyler
MRS. HANEY
Dear Santa, I want a hoverboard, and iPhone, a baby makeup set, a Baby Yoda shirt, pants, hoodie, and shoes, and probably some puffy slime. How old are you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer? I will probably ask my mom to make cookies for you and I’ll leave candy canes for your reindeer.
Love, Annabell
q q q
Dear Santa, I want a Nintendo Switch, a VR headset, a new carpet, paper to write notes to people, and my tooth to grow in. It’s been missing for like 2 years! I’ve been trying to be a good kid.
Love, Michael
q q q
Dear Santa, How many elves do you have, and how do they get their magic? A couple questions about my elf – Does he go to school in the North Pole? Does he have friends? Does he think you are funny? A couple more things I want for Christmas – if you can get me a chinchilla, I would like one. I also want an OMG doll, a baby doll, an American girl doll kitchen set, a cleaning set, an iPhone, a drawing desk, a FurReal Baby Alive, a stuffed puppy, and a TV because I want a TV in my room. How is Mrs. Claus? If we collect 200 toys, our principal will dress up like Mrs. Claus. Also, our principal’s dog, Rookie, says “Ruff”.
Love, Juliana
q q q
Dear Santa, I would like pop-its for Christmas. I also want Robux for Roblox, Peppa Pig dolls, Barbies, and Elsa toys. I’ll give your reindeer some carrots.
Love, Hope
q q q
Dear Santa, How old are you? How many elves do you have? Why do you like cookies and milk? Thank you for my presents last year. This year, I want pop-its and a computer. Nothing else.
Love, Koda
q q q
Dear Santa, I want cleats for Christmas. I want an Xbox for 2 people to play. I want a phone too. I will be good. Will you get my elf out of quarantine? Merry Christmas!
Love, Justin
q q q
Dear Santa, I want all the Diary of a Pug books – 1 through 4. I want all the Percy Jackson books. I want a VR headset too. Two more things…I want the iPhone 13 when I turn 10 years old and both Cat Kid Comic Club books. Merry Christmas!
Love, Calvin
q q q
Dear Santa, I wish for a Diana doll, a Ruma doll, an elf like Mrs. Haney’s, and an iPhone 11. I want to make sure the phone will let me text, call, take selfies, and play games. I want to look at pictures that everyone will send me on this phone. I wish I can call Diana on my phone. I want a big Rudolph reindeer stuffy. I hope Rudolph’s red nose can light up. I want a panda cry baby, but make sure it’s a boy. I’d also like a Harry Potter wand, his owl, and his book. Thank you, Santa! I will leave you some cookies.
Love, Olivia
q q q
Dear Santa, How many elves do you have? How do the reindeer fly? How is Mrs. Claus? For Christmas I want LOL dolls and Barbie dolls, and I want some fidgets. I want a baby doll. Have I been naughty or nice?
Love, Gabbie
q q q
Dear Santa, I have been a really good kid this year. I will leave cookies and milk out for you. They will be chocolate chip cookies. For Christmas, I want a dog. I want a Golden Retriever. I can’t wait to see you! You are a great person.
Love, Sydney
q q q
Dear Santa, Thank you, Santa, for delivering presents. For Christmas I want a Nerf gun crossbow, a big teddy bear, a Technic Lamborghini set, a Nerf gun target, a hot wheel Lamborghini, a baseball batting cage, and a Micro Machine Corvette set. Christmas is my 3rd favorite holiday. Merry Christmas!
Love,Vincent
q q q
Dear Santa, This year I have been good. I would like a stuffed sloth, a kaleidoscope, and a few surprises, and little stocking things. How old are the reindeer? They must be really old!
Love, Henry
q q q
Dear Santa, How many reindeer do you have? How can you deliver so many presents in one night? I would like a hoverboard, some slime, some Squishies, and a Hatchimals Pixies Crystal Flyer. I’ve been a good girl all year, and I have helped a lot with my brother and sister. I help them and read them books. Have a nice Christmas!
Love, Ellie
q q q
Dear Santa, For Christmas, I would like a Little People doll house, Christmas treats, a couple Goosebumps books because I don’t have any, and an Elf on the Shelf. Can I get a real Elf on the Shelf to hang out with me, and can I touch her? Have a Happy Christmas, and be careful in case there is a snowstorm. Tell the other elves I said, “Hello!” Do you have Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer for real?
Love, Ainsley
q q q
Dear Santa, I want a VR headset, a phone, a Scorpius Rex action figure, the Indoraptor Lego set, and the action figure Lego set with Ninjago. Thank you for the presents you gave me last year.
Love, Kaden
q q q
Dear Santa, I want a sprint car so I can race, a $13,000 V-bucks card for Fortnite (don’t worry it only costs $80), fidgets, a PS5, and new clothes. I will give you milk and cookies and carrots for the reindeer. Tell Rudolph that everyone likes him!
Love, Tucker
q q q
Dear Santa, I want a real puppy for Christmas. I would like a Golden Retriever. I know you’ll get me one because 1 year, you gave me a real hamster. I also want a Barbie car, some fidgets, some crop tops, some art supplies, and I really want a couple Squishmallows. Chippy the elf has been really good. Can you tell me how long your beard is? Merry Christmas!
Love, McKenna
q q q
Dear Santa, I would like an iPad and a case for it. I don’t care what color. I would also like a Nintendo Switch. I’ve been a good kid and I’ll give your reindeer carrots.
Love, Harper
q q q
Dear Santa, For Christmas I want a VR headset, a Pokemon plate, a Pokemon toy, Pokemon bed sheets, Pokemon pajamas, a Pokemon Mewtwo stuffed animal, and an iPhone 12. If you give me these things, I will give you lots of cookies and a lot of jugs of milk.
Love, Kaden
q q q
Dear Santa, I will leave you chocolate chip cookies and milk. I’ve been good. Could you please bring me a hamster? I will take good care of it.
Love, Amelia
q q q
MRS. WHITMAN
How are your raendeer? For Christmas I want a surprise pet, a sholder kit, a drone, and a R_C car. Thank you Santa
I hope you are happy. Bye Santa
From: Liza
q q q
How are you doing for Christmas? I wold like a 5000 doler vbucks card and a Venom Action figure and Spiderman action figure .
Blake
q q q
How are the elfs? I am so excited for Christmas. I would like some new books, some legos, and a computer.
Merry Christmas from Addy
q q q
How is Mrs. Clus ? I’m excided for Christmas. The four things I want for Christmas are an Xbox, wireless earpods, a huge doggy stufft anamol and a jumbo snail pop it. Thank you Have a marry Christmas.
Brendan
q q q
e you doing? How is Miss Claws? What I would like to have for Christmas is a PS5, PS5 Controller, $80 vbucks card for Fortnite.
Israel
q q q
How are you? Is Mrs Clas ok? For Christmas I would like Pokemon cards, baby yoda pop it, super mario and luigi lego sets, and Amoungus for Nintendo switch.
Quinten
q q q
How are you? I mis the elfs. I hope you have a good Christmas Santa. What I want for Christmas is clothes, new boots, socks.
Nora
q q q
Are you ready for Christmas? For Christmas I would like a comet plushy and a blitzen plushy please. Can I also have a electric piano please. How is the reindeer doing? Are they playing reindeer games?
Melody
q q q
How are you? I cannot wait for Christmas. I will like 1. LOL’s omg 2. toy ball 3. a puppy 4. new boots
Avalynn
q q q
How are the raindeers? I am so exsited for Christmas. What I want for Christmas is legos and bay blades and a Darth Vader head and Jet Jaguar.
Owen
q q q
How are you and Mrs. Claus and the elfs doing? I’m really excided for Christmas and I would like a $100 robux gift card ad hunting gear, and a $25 stub gift card and a semi automatic nerf gun.
Nolan
q q q
How are you doing? I am excided for Christmas. I want for Christmas is a phone and doll baby, stuff that baby’s need and high heels and fake fingernails. How are your elfs doing Santa?
Alanna
q q q
Are you ready for Christmas? I am. I want a combuter, figets, a hamster, and last a book.
Alencia
q q q
Are the raindeer ready? How is Miss Clos? For Christmas I wood like a Barbie Swimer and a poosh ball.
Norah
q q q
How are the elves? I am really excited for Christmas. I would like a VR and a Iphone12 for Christmas please.
Ryker
q q q
How are you? I can’t wait intill Christmas. For Christmas I would like a XBox and some lego sets. Merry Christmas!
Lee
q q q
Can I have a VR and a Lego car? How are you Santa? Are the elfs good?
Christian