PHILIPSBURG — A lot of players like to say they've been playing their sport from birth.
For Philipsburg-Osceola's Jakodi Jones, it seems that way.
Jones, the son of Torrey Jones and Justin Jones, has been playing football since he was old enough to start in little Mounties flag football league in kindergarten.
He's hit a few bumps along the way, mainly in the form of nagging injuries that cost him the bulk of his sophomore year and hampered him his junior year.
P-O head coach Jeff Vroman said that those injuries have helped shaped Jones into the player he is today.
"As a freshman, the staff certainly thought that Jakodi could be an impact player when he got to the varsity level," he said. "In his first varsity football game, he had an interception, got pressure on the quarterback, was consistent in run fits, and also played on special teams.
"As we prepared for week 2, he was injured during a practice drill the night before the game. That nagging injury kept him out for much of the year, and that was a huge set back for him and our football team.
"Last season, Jakodi continually improved throughout the year and led the offense in rushing and scoring, by season’s end. His comfort level with the speed of the game and knowledge of our system really clicked in the second half of the season, and that lead to our offensive and defensive consistency and success.
"He is a quiet kid, but I have noticed him becoming a more vocal leader over the summer. He continues to help the younger players learn the system, and works on refining his technique in all aspects of the game."
Being a leader now that he is a senior is important to Jones.
"Being a senior means being able to help the younger guys and teach them the necessary skills to be able to play the game of varsity football," he said. "I want to lead from the front.
"Additionally, I want to be a leader for the kids who are looking up to me, future Mounties. I’ve worked hard this off season physically and mentally, especially with the injuries I’ve dealt with in previous seasons."
Jones plays running back, linebacker and is the team's long snapper.
He, along with his buddy Dayton Barger, were the team's two leading rusher's last season, something they hope to repeat with even more yards this year.
"I’ve been on a team with Dayton Barger since we were Raiders in fifth grade," Jones said. "I’m looking forward to my last season of Thunder and Lightning."
Vroman said that Jones is a coachable kid and he is always trying to get better each practice.
"Jakodi takes coaching and applies it," said Vroman. "If you correct him, he fixes it. He wants to be good. Jakodi has increased his strength and speed, and these improvements make him a more versatile player on offense and defense. He has improved in his pass catching skills, and that add another dimension to the offense.
"Defensively, his improved speed and quickness may lead to a position change that will help our defense, drastically. His improvement in pass coverage has jumped out this summer and will make us more solid in the front 7. It would be a luxury to be able to rest him periodically during a game, but he is also an exceptional long-snapper and kick returner and needs to play on several special teams."
Jones said he loves the sport of football because of the adrenaline rush he gets each time he steps out on the field.
"Not knowing the outcome of the game or what the next play is going to bring — I like the unknown, what’s going to happen next, and how to react in a matter of fractions of a second," he said.
It should come as no surprise that Jones being an adrenaline junkie also plays the sport of ice hockey.
He's played for the Altoona Mountain Lions for the past six seasons and is also a member of the State College Icers travel team.
Jones is in a summer roller hockey league and also likes to ride dirt bikes.
As a junior, he joined the P-O track and field squad to gain more speed and endurance for the football team.
He hopes that all of the extra work he has put in helps him reach his goals for his final season.
"As a team, I want all of our players to stay healthy and make it through the season injury free," said Jones. "Also, for us to come together and work hard during practices and games, ultimately making the playoffs.
"Individual goals, after struggling from an injury sophomore year, missing several games, and struggling junior year with another injury, I’m looking to have a fantastic season this year injury free. I’ve worked hard this off season and would love to have a minimum of 1,000 yards rushing. Another goal is to be the best leader I can for the team."
Jones said his best football memory is his first varsity game where he had an interception as a sophomore.
He also enjoyed the team's two season-ending wins against Montgomery and Ridgway last year.
Vroman thinks the sky is the limit for Jones.
"Jakodi works hard in the weight room, the practice field, and on the game field," he said. "He treats younger players with respect, and continually helps them with technique and assignments throughout position drills. If we are involved in community services activities, Jakodi is there.
"He challenges himself and teammates in the weight room and is always increasing his max on every measured lift. These intangible qualities: self- motivation, compassion, respect, leading-by-example, and unselfishness are what will make Jakodi a team captain this year, and a model citizen in life."
Jones is also excited for what may lie ahead. He hasn't made a college decision yet, but is keeping his options open.
For now, he's going to enjoy his last season in a Mountie uniform and playing one last time with his younger brother, who is a sophomore on the team.
"I want to thank Coach Vroman for giving me this opportunity to talk about my football career," said Jones. "He has taught me so much in the last 3 seasons, I can’t thank him enough for his guidance and mentorship. Not only lessons on the field but life lessons as well.
"I would like to thank, God, my parents, brother and family for all the support they have given me to this point both on and off the field! I also want to send a Heavenly thank you to my Gram who never missed a game and who is still my biggest fan watching from above.
"I want to thank the seniors who welcomed me to the varsity team two years ago, and for all the memories we made together. They were the epitome of true leaders. To Shawn Martin, I‘ll never forget the motivational talks we had and your phrases will never be forgotten (LOL)."