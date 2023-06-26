DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Thunder is possible early. Low 59F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.