Phyllis A. Meals, 90, of Rimersburg, passed through Heaven’s gate on Thursday, December 29, 2022.
She has resided at Country Springs Personal Care Home since April 2021.
Born February 3, 1932 in Kittanning, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy Elvira (Bechtel) and Wirl Revere Shilling.
Phyllis married Leland A. Meals who passed in 1991.
Survivors include her son, Dennis J. (Deborah) Meals of Rimersburg; four grandchildren, Keith (Alice) Meals of Groveland, Fla., Eric Meals of Turner Falls, Mass., Michael (Sarah) Meals of Clarion and Chrysta (Sean) Bowser of Clarion; six great-grandchildren; and her brother, Robert D. (Linda) Shilling of Elderton.
Phyllis had the loving support of her longtime friend and former daughter-in-law, Jean Meals of Turner Falls, Mass.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Larry L. Meals; a brother, Mac R. Shilling; and her sister, Donna L. (Chester) Smith.
Phyllis was raised in Templeton, graduated from Kittanning High School and married and moved to Rimersburg in 1954.
She retired after over 25 years of service with the Davis Cookie Company, maker of Archway Cookies.
She was passionate in serving the Union Music Association and was instrumental in planning the construction of the concession stand built when the football field was moved to the location of the current high school.
Phyllis was a member of the Rimersburg Presbyterian Church where she cherished her time as a Sunday School teacher and a deacon.
She served as Worthy Matron of Sligo Chapter No. 289 Order of Eastern Star.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 30, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the funeral home, with pastor Ed Rudiger officiating.
Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.
The family requests memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis’ memory to the Rimersburg Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 193, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
For those unable to attend services or who wish to send an online condolence to the family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.