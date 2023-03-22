Phyllis L. Powell, 91, of Timblin, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at her home.
Born November 3, 1931 in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Pearl (White) Young.
She married Clair Duane Powell on May 19, 1951. He preceded her in death on September 22, 2005.
Phyllis was a homemaker.
She was a member of the Timblin United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children, Deborah Phillips and her husband, Thomas, of Mayport, Jeffrey Powell of Timblin, Wendell Powell and his wife, Beth, of Sprankle Mills, Gayle Gigliotti of Punxsutawney and Keith Powell and his wife, Diane, of Punxsutawney; nine grandchildren, Nathan (Kayla) Phillips, April (Billy) Marks, Lynsey (Jason) Walter, Cody (Manda) Phillips, Jessica (Justin) Powell, Seth Powell, Renea Snyder, Paul (Jessica) Snyder, Julie (Corey) Yenzi; and a sister, Patricia Emhoff of New Bethlehem.
In addition to her parents and husband, Clair, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Leonard Young and Elmo Cyphert.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, and on Friday, March 24, 2023 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will follow the time of visitation at 11 a.m., with pastor Bonnie Carrodus officiating.
Interment will take place in the Lakelawn Memorial Park in Reynoldsville.
Memorial donations may be made in Phyllis’s name to the Ringgold Fire Company, 163 Firehall Road, Ringgold, PA 15770 or to a donor of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.