It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Phyllis Louise “Toot” Evans, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She died on October 22, 2021 at the age of 93.
Born January 31, 1928 in Oak Ridge, she was the oldest child of Roy and Alberta (Adams) Evans.
Phyllis had three brothers, Roy W. “Pete,” Charles “Chuck” and Don, all of whom preceded her in death.
She married the love of her life, Bruce “Bud” Evans on July 7, 1951. They enjoyed 70 years of marriage this past July. She will be deeply missed by him.
Her longtime career in retail from G.C. Murphy to Filson’s Jewelry Shoppe enabled her to meet many new people who often became friends.
Traveling, camping with friends and being outdoors brought added joy to “Toot’s” life.
The simplest pleasures brought great joy to Phyllis, with family topping the list. She was happiest when preparing and serving delicious meals for the family, particularly Sunday dinners. Along with family, friends were always welcome, and there was always room at the table for one more.
She was the loving and devoted mother to two daughters, Kathy (Randy) Otte and Lori (Jack) Gareis; and grandmother to granddaughters Evanne Gareis, Kaitlin (Adam) Myers and Alexandra Wolfe.
Mrs. Evans was also preceded in death by a foster daughter, Carma Songer and a great-grandson, Connor Traister.
She was a lifelong member of the Oak Ridge United Methodist Church where she sang in the church choir for many years and shared her love of music with everyone.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on November 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Oak Ridge UMC, with the Rev. Dr. Jack Gareis, and Pastors Carol Brown and Michael Shaffer officiating.
Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Armstrong County.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Oak Ridge UMC, 467 Salem Road, Mayport, PA 16240.