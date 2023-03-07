Thursday, March 9

at Giant Center, Hershey

Class AA

Preliminary/First Round, 9 a.m.

First Round Consolations, 1:15 p.m.

Class AAA

Preliminary/First Round, 4 p.m.

First Round Consolations, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 10

at Giant Center, Hershey

Class AA

Quarterfinals/Second Round Consolations, 9 a.m.

Third Round Consolations, 11:45 a.m.

Semifinals/Consolation Quarterfinals. 7:30 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals, 9:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Quarterfinals/Second Round Consolations, 2:15 p.m.

Third Round Consolations, 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

at Giant Center, Hershey

Class AA

Parade of Champions, 1:45 p.m.

Finals/3rd, 5th, 7th-Place Matches, 2 p.m.

Class AAA

Semifinals/Consolation Quarterfinals. 9 a.m.

Consolation Semifinals, 11:30 a.m.

Parade of Champions, 6:45 p.m.

Finals/3rd, 5th, 7th-Place Matches, 7 p.m.

