Thursday, March 9
at Giant Center, Hershey
Class AA
Preliminary/First Round, 9 a.m.
First Round Consolations, 1:15 p.m.
Class AAA
Preliminary/First Round, 4 p.m.
First Round Consolations, 8:15 p.m.
Friday, March 10
at Giant Center, Hershey
Class AA
Quarterfinals/Second Round Consolations, 9 a.m.
Third Round Consolations, 11:45 a.m.
Semifinals/Consolation Quarterfinals. 7:30 p.m.
Consolation Semifinals, 9:30 p.m.
Class AAA
Quarterfinals/Second Round Consolations, 2:15 p.m.
Third Round Consolations, 5 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
at Giant Center, Hershey
Class AA
Parade of Champions, 1:45 p.m.
Finals/3rd, 5th, 7th-Place Matches, 2 p.m.
Class AAA
Semifinals/Consolation Quarterfinals. 9 a.m.
Consolation Semifinals, 11:30 a.m.
Parade of Champions, 6:45 p.m.
Finals/3rd, 5th, 7th-Place Matches, 7 p.m.