Here another summer has quickly come and gone, and just like that, it’s opening night for high school football. That means the CE prognosticators are back for another year of playing swami for the local games. The big question is are they ready for Week 1 coming off the dog days of summer. Only time will tell, and by the looks of the opening week picks, there is already a difference of opinion in several matchups.
Chris Wechtenhiser is your defending picks champion, as he put another notch on his title belt by edging last year’s newcomer, Tyler Kolesar, by a game. Rich Rhoades was third, followed by Pat Patterson and Ben Destefan. The mystical Magic 8-Ball once again brought up the rear and was a bear to wake up from its year of hibernation before deciding it wanted to make another go of it.
Here is this week’s games:
Friday, August 26
Karns City at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Kane at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Brookville at Central Clarion, 7 p.m.
Moniteau at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Port Allegany at Ridgway, 7 p.m.
Bradford at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Clearfield at Juniata, 7 p.m.
Meyersdale at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Smethport at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 27
Otto-Eldred at Elk County Catholic, 1:30 p.m.