BROOKVILLE — A picnic in September is being planned for the senior citizens of Jefferson County.
Sponsored by the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging, the picnic will again be held at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
“We look forward to seeing everyone again at the 2022 Senior Picnic, after having to postpone the last two years,” Molly McNutt, executive director, said.
“We think this will be a nice break from the weather, no matter what the day brings,” she said. “We think it will be the best event yet, with many of the same activities we’ve had in the past.”
At this year’s picnic seniors will be able to take advantage of “health screenings, giveaways like pens and notepads, lots of door prizes, and of course, a delicious lunch,” McNutt said.
Along with the traditional activities, this year there will be “a free coffee station and free ice cream from the Meadows ice cream truck. The truck will have three different kinds of custard ice cream and some Italian ice options.”
Usually held in July during the Jefferson County Fair, “The decision to move the event to September was not easy. But considering most events have been canceled over the past two years, we want to give seniors an autumn event to look forward to,” she said.
McNutt added, “COVID-19 continues to cause concern, but the JCAAA will follow all CDC guidance for large group gatherings. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the event, but masks are not required. We do ask that anyone who is not feeling well or has been recently diagnosed with COVID stay at home and ask someone to take them a meal.”
Everything at the senior picnic is free to senior citizens. The picnic will be held from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. Thursday, September 22, in the tan and blue exhibit buildings at the fairgrounds. Seniors are encouraged to register by calling their local senior center or the JCAAA office at (814) 849-3096.