DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Rain showers early mixing with and changing to steady snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers early mixing with and changing to steady snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.