BROOKVILLE — The Roundball Club and the Lady Raider Basketball team will host their annual Pink Night on Monday, February 6. The Lady Raiders would like to recognize local cancer survivors during halftime of the Varsity girls basketball game against Clarion.
Junior Varsity tip-off is at 6 p.m., with Varsity to follow.
A basket raffle, bake sale and 50/50 will also be held, with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society. T-shirts are available for purchase online at https://lady-raiders-cancer.spiritsale.com. The pink shirts, which must be ordered by January 25 and are available in youth and adult sizes, carry the message “Nobody fights alone. Shoot for a cure.”
T-Shirts can be picked up in the gym lobby on the night of the event.