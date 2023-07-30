PITTSBURGH — Despite catching only one MLB inning so far in his rookie season, more time behind the dish could soon be in store for Henry Davis.
Speaking on his weekly radio show Sunday morning on 93.7 The Fan, Pirates general manager Ben Cherington discussed how the team intends to use Davis, who’s played primarily in right field this season, after the Aug. 1 trade deadline.
“Assuming he’s healthy,” Cherington said. “I believe we’ll see him behind the plate after the deadline.”
With Endy Rodriguez getting the bulk of the catching reps these days, Austin Hedges could be a commodity the Pirates would be willing to part with to craft some opportunities for Davis. On an expiring one-year, $5 million contract, Hedges could provide a defensive boost to a playoff-bound squad or one in the hunt needing reinforcements at catcher.
Of course, Hedges has drawn the ire of Pirates fans for his hitting struggles this year, entering Sunday afternoon’s game against the Phillies with a .181 batting average and just six extra-base hits. Still, he rates as one of the best defensive backstops in the game, tied for the second-most defensive runs saved of all MLB catchers this season, according to Fangraphs.
If the Pirates were to trade Hedges over the next two days, they could also recall Jason Delay, who spent most of the season in the majors, from Triple-A. But with less than 60 games remaining in the season and Rodriguez already having taken over as the Pirates’ everyday catcher, the team could pivot to seeing what they have defensively in Davis, who has saved -2 runs in right field.
Skenes starting up?
Cherington also discussed No. 1 overall pick Paul Skenes’ status for this season, saying that the right-hander out of LSU who has already thrown 122 2/3 innings this year is expected to pitch in minor-league games this season.
Cherington said Skenes is in a throwing program in Bradenton, Fla. He did not indicate at what level the 21-year-old Skenes will begin his professional career, but it doesn’t seem that being shut down in light of his heavy college workload is in the cards.
Savvy getting Severino?
Cherington addressed the trading of Carlos Santana to the Brewers, thanking the veteran first baseman for his services and saying the 37-year-old was exactly what the team hoped for when signing him over the offseason.
Of more relevance to the Pirates now is the 18-year-old shortstop prospect they got in return in Jhonny Severino. While Severino is likely a handful of years away from reaching the big leagues should he reach his full potential, given that he’s currently with the Florida Complex League (FCL) Pirates, Cherington expressed his satisfaction with securing the player who is something of a long-term project.
“This is the type of player we want to keep investing in,” Cherington said. “If you do a good enough job over time, some of these can hit. That will really help us.”
In his first game with the FCL Pirates, Severino homered and stole two bases, showcasing the power and speed that make him an intriguing prospect. As an international signee out of the Dominican Republic who only has 230 career minor-league at-bats under his belt, though, Severino will require more seasoning before he begins a prospective ascent through the Pirates’ system.
Surgery likely for Marcano
Tucupita Marcano told the Post-Gazette Sunday morning that he is likely to have surgery on his right knee, which he injured on July 25 while running to third base in the Pirates’ 5-1 loss to the Padres. Marcano exited that contest early while trying to avoid a tag at third base, falling to the ground before grabbing his knee.
Marcano is still being evaluated by the team’s doctors, but surgery is a likely outcome. Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Marcano met with team doctors Friday evening to determine the next steps for his injury. Tomczyk said Wednesday that surgery was on the table for Marcano.
The injury, which the team described as being to the ligaments in his right knee, landed the utility middle infielder on the 60-day injured list and necessitated the call-up of shortstop Alika Williams to fill his spot.
Since Cruz has been sidelined since early April with a left ankle fracture, Marcano handled the bulk of the opportunities at shortstop after manager Derek Shelton gave Rodolfo Castro a shot there. Marcano provided a steady presence up the middle defensively at first to complement an .829 OPS with three home runs in May.
Following a solid first couple of MLB months after starting the season with Triple-A Indianapolis, though, Marcano had struggled at the plate, hitting just a few percentage points over .200 since June 1.
His defense at shortstop has shown flaws as well, as he’s currently 31st out of 35 qualifying shortstops with -6 Outs Above Average (OAA). Still, considering he’s played at five different positions in parts of three MLB seasons, Marcano provided the Pirates with some essential versatility.
Should his season be done with just 58 games left, Marcano’s final slash line would be .233/.276/.356 with three homers, two triples, 12 doubles and five stolen bases.