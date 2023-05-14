BALTIMORE — Speaking most Wednesdays to writers covering the team, Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk often serves as the bearer of bad news. General manager Ben Cherington pinch hit Sunday afternoon on 93.7 The Fan.
Appearing on his weekly radio show, Cherington shot down growing excitement within the fan base over the possible promotions of Henry Davis and/or Endy Rodriguez, premier catching prospects who could theoretically give the MLB team’s offense a boost.
In describing defensive goals for Davis and Rodriguez, Cherington essentially said that 18 games caught would not be enough to promote either one.
“We didn’t set a magic number of games they need to catch, but it would be more than 18,” Cherington said. “So, let’s keep going. I’m sure at some point this season there will be a chance to assess and see if there’s a chance to make adjustment.”
That isn’t likely to sit well with fans, who’ve watched the Pirates lose 11 of 12 entering Sunday’s series finale in Baltimore while scoring just 18 runs in those games.
Davis, 23, had hit .310 through his first 24 contests, with five doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 17 RBIs, 15 runs and five stolen bases. He has also walked 19 times compared to just 22 strikeouts, resulting in a sparkling on-base percentage of .459.
Among Eastern League leaders, Davis was also No. 1 in on-base percentage and third slugging (.667) entering play Sunday. He was tied for third in extra-base hits (14), fourth in home runs and tied for 13th in RBIs.
Rodriguez was hitting .250 with a .738 OPS through 22 games entering Sunday and had dealt with some discomfort in his right forearm.
A year after he hit .323 with a .997 OPS, 39 doubles, 25 home runs and 95 RBIs, becoming the Pirates’ minor league player of the year, it’s reasonable to think Rodriguez’s offense will bounce back.
“With those two cases, we came into this season with pretty simple but important goals for both of them,” Cherington said. “They were mostly defensive-focused. Not that you stop working on offense. One of the simplest pieces of the defensive goal was to play more.
“They’re both making gains defensively. And they’re both really important. We know the potential impact it can have on the Pirates if we can develop one or more than one offensive catcher. We want to give that the best chance to happen.”
Keller’s contract
Mitch Keller said last week on the Pirates’ flagship station that he and the team had early-stage talks about a contract extension. Asked about Keller’s comments by host Greg Brown, Cherington said there was “no news to share.”
But he did say that the Pirates would like to get something done with Keller and keep him in Pittsburgh for a long time.
“We’ve talked about this before,” Cherington said. “There are guys who check enough boxes of the criteria that we would be looking for to want to try and do a contract. Mitch is in that category, no question. We’d love for Mitch to be a Pirate for a long time.”
Injury news
Vince Velasquez, who’s scheduled to throw live batting practice on Monday, will make a rehab start with Triple-A Indianapolis this week, Cherington said. With Velasquez eligible to come off the 15-day injured list on Saturday, it could theoretically be a one-and-done scenario.
Cherington said the Pirates would see how the rehab start goes before doing anything else. Velasquez has been on the 15-day IL since May 5 because of right elbow inflammation.
“He’s getting closer,” Cherington said. “All the tests have been very encouraging. He’s responded really well.”