PITTSBURGH — Much of the discussion surrounding Andy Haines’ first year as Pirates hitting coach involves the offseason, primarily how Haines had a late start last winter because Major League Baseball’s lockout prohibited direct contact with players.
Good luck selling that to Haines, who — along with basically everyone else — believes his group has more to offer than what it produced in 2022, the Pirates ranking 27th in runs (591), 28th in on-base percentage (.291) and OPS (.655) and 29th in batting average (.222).
“We showed some really good things in flashes,” Haines said during a lengthy phone conversation with the Post-Gazette on Wednesday. “We competed and gave some teams a hard time, but this is an every-day business. We have to be more consistent.”
How Haines thinks about the Pirates’ offense frames the first of this two-part series: from navigating last offseason to enduring a 2022 that was more volatile than anyone would’ve liked and also what he sees in Pittsburgh’s top two hitters, Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz.
As the man charged with helping the Pirates’ younger hitters grow while also enabling veterans to get more targeted work, Haines has a fascinating view on his job and what it takes to succeed.
It boils down to this: While there was no shortage of vitriol directed at Haines and the Pirates this past season, the 45-year-old is careful not to bathe in any of it.
“I rely on a small circle of people in the industry and around the game that I can really respect and lean on,” Haines said. “It doesn’t mean they’re telling me how good I am, either. They’ll give me honest feedback; criticism is necessary for all of us. That’s how we get better.
“But I think there’s a big difference between the people who are gonna give us critical feedback with good intent and passion and want us to get better versus some of the craziness out there.”
There’s another reason why Haines avoids the negativity surrounding his job. A smart one, honestly.
It’s not productive. He avoids celebrating too much when players succeed because he feels there are more practical or beneficial ways he could spend his time. It’s the same way Haines thinks about struggles. Being sad isn’t going to help anyone go 4 for 4 the next night, but watching video or having an extra conversation or two might.
“The best coaches, leaders and mentors I’ve been around, they’re able to be the person their players need them to be,” Haines said. “I don’t have the right to have emotions, so to speak. They’re major league players, the 1%. They deserve the best, and that’s what inspires me — I have to be the best for these guys. I don’t have the right to make it about me or have negative thoughts creep into my day.”
That has to be a tough balance for Haines to strike. Frustration isn’t exactly in short supply around the Pirates, and the hitting coach — like an offensive coordinator — provides a bull’s-eye a mile wide.
Those frustrations are obviously compounded when the results lack or when the Pirates endure ups and downs inherent to fielding such a young team, which brings us to another part of Haines’ view on his role.
After the season, Haines left his players alone. As much as he and others wanted to get to work, “They’ve heard us a lot. They deserve a break.” Privately, Haines and his staff will perform “deep dives” on each one and further solidify their assessments of hitters.
Conversations with players follow. They’ll work together to determine “a clear path forward,” a term Haines uses frequently. In-person work and meetings are also routine components of the winter months. All of it is why Haines often bristles at the idea of an “offseason.”
“I don’t like that term,” Haines said. “The best way I can describe it is just because it’s not on TV doesn’t mean it’s any less important.”
Reynolds ‘on
a mission’
Business and baseball are different. Those parallel tracks have framed part of Haines’ work this winter, as he lives in Nashville, Tenn., and spends plenty of time with Bryan Reynolds.
While the latter’s trade request has been a popular topic of conversation here and around the sport, Haines heaped praise on Reynolds for how he’s remained the same person.
Baseball-wise, Haines said Reynolds took about two weeks off at the end of the season before returning to work. After hitting a career-high 27 homers and digging out of a two-month slump by producing an .860 OPS over his final 100 games, Reynolds clearly doesn’t lack for motivation.
“Bryan has been on a mission,” Haines said. “People who know Bryan know there’s not a lot of fluff. He walks in, and it’s basically, ‘How do we get better? Let’s go to work.’ That’s his personality. Every superstar player I’ve been around, same thing. Bryan has those qualities.
“This whole offseason, he’s been open to different training and pushing himself to the limit. He’s going to get to his ceiling of how good of a player he can be.”
‘Really excited’
for Cruz
Assuming Reynolds remains with the Pirates, he and Oneil Cruz should be the two biggest offensive drivers. Similar to how Reynolds looked lost over the first two months, then turned his season around with better plate discipline and via extra work with Haines, Cruz took some quick, gigantic steps, as well.
While Cruz hit .202 with a .665 OPS and 37.8% strikeout rate (87 in 230 plate appearances) in his first 58 games, the 6-foot-7 shortstop finished the year by hitting .288 with an .884 OPS and a strikeout rate of 28.8% in his final 29 contests.
“He clearly made progress,” Haines said.
Haines loved how Cruz maintained his composure during his struggles. Ditto for Cruz asking questions and putting in the work. The sum total helped Cruz stop chasing so many pitches and realize he’s a dominant hitter when he doesn’t swing at junk.
“The path forward for Oneil is pretty clear,” Haines said. “[Pitchers] will have a hard time getting Oneil out in the strike zone because he covers so much of it. ... If he stays in his zone and has patience, that will allow his talent to come out. It’s just a matter of committing to it every day. I’m really excited for him.”