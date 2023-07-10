PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates loaded up on college players Monday on the second day of the MLB Draft, selecting a slugger in the third round followed by seven pitchers as they stockpile their system.
The Pirates drafted Oregon State first baseman Garret Forrester with the No. 73 pick. The 6-foot-1, 208-pounder batted .341/.485/.522 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 52 RBIs in 61 games for the Beavers this past season. A three-year starter who twice was named All-Pac 12 first team, Forrester was tournament MVP as a sophomore.
Forrester finished his career with a .326/.470/.500 slash line, 26 homers and 144 RBIs in 177 games, drawing more walks (156) than strikeouts (138), and was ranked the No. 116 prospect by MLB Pipeline. The No. 73 pick has a slot value of $990,300.
In the fourth round, the Pirates chose West Virginia right-hander Carlson Reed, who has been both a starter and a closer in his college career.The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder was a first-team All-Big 12 selection at closer as a junior, when he was 2-1 with a 2.61 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and seven saves in 38 innings over 25 appearances. He averaged 14.2 strikeouts and 5.9 walks per nine innings this past season. Reed was ranked the No. 196 prospect in the MLB Draft. The No. 104 pick has a slot value of $646,900.
In the fifth round, the Pirates drafted Vanderbilt right-hander Patrick Reilly, who posted high strikeout and walk numbers.The 6-3, 215-pounder made 14 career starts for the Commodores but pitched mostly out of the bullpen, averaging 11.7 strikeouts and 5.8 walks per nine innings in his career. Reilly was 5-4 with a 5.77 ERA and 1.53 WHIP with 60 strikeouts and 30 walks in 48 1/3 innings over 16 appearances, including four starts, this past season. Slot value for the No. 140 pick is $455,600. Reilly is ranked the draft’s No. 219 prospect by MLB Pipeline.
In the sixth round, the Pirates added another reliever in Alabama left-hander Hunter Furtado. The 6-4, 210-pounder throws a 98 mph fastball, a low-80s slider and a changeup. He was 1-1 with a 4.75 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 36 innings over 17 appearances, including two starts, and averaged 9.5 strikeouts and 4.3 walks per nine innings. Furtado was ranked the No. 192 prospect by MLB Pipeline. The No. 167 pick has a slot value of $351,400.
In the seventh round, the Pirates picked Georgia lefty Jaden Woods. The 6-2, 205-pounder was a reliever in his first two seasons before starting 10 games as a junior, going 3-3 with a 5.77 ERA and 1.37 WHIP and averaging 11.5 strikeouts and 4.7 walks per nine innings. Woods has a pitch mix that features a mid-90s fastball, a slurve and a changeup. The No. 197 pick has a slot value of $273,800. Woods was ranked No. 236 by MLB Pipeline.
In the eighth round, the Pirates selected Kentucky right-handed reliever Austin Strickland. The 6-2, 210-pounder was 7-7 with a 6.24 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 102 1/3 innings over 54 appearances, including six starts, and averaged 10.9 strikeouts and 3.7 walks per nine innings. Strickland was 4-2 with a 5.04 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 55 1/3 innings over 20 appearances as a junior for the Wildcats. The slot value for the No. 227 pick is $216,900 but Strickland wasn’t ranked by MLB Pipeline.
In the ninth round, the Pirates took UC-Davis righty reliever Danny Carrion. The 6-3, 205-pounder was 3-7 with a 5.61 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in 41 career appearances, posting a 3.72 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with one save, 16 strikeouts and six walks in six games as a junior. The slot value for the No. 258 pick is $184,500 but Carrion wasn’t ranked by MLB Pipeline.
In the 10th round, the Pirates took Louisiana Tech righty reliever Landon Tomkins. The 6-3, 200-pounder was 13-4 with a 3.92 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 133 1/3 innings over 74 career games, going 6-2 with a 3.52 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with 75 strikeouts and 34 walks in 76 2/3 innings over 30 appearances, including six starts. The slot value for the No. 287 pick is $171,200 but Tomkins wasn’t ranked by MLB Pipeline.
On Sunday night, the Pirates selected LSU right-hander Paul Skenes with the No. 1 overall pick, Michigan State shortstop Mitch Jebb in the second round and Belleville (Ill.) East High School right-hander Zander Mueth in the Competitive Balance Round B.