BRADENTON, Fla. — Baseball games routinely include bang-bang plays, but the Pirates experienced a much more serious one of those Tuesday during spring training — one that featured a quick response by the team’s medical staff and the revival of a 69-year-old Bradenton resident named Ernie Withers.
The incident occurred around 11:10 a.m., in center field of Pirate City’s Roberto Clemente Field — or Field 1.
There with the Manatee Chamber of Commerce as part of a routine promotional event, where attendees may shag flies, meet players or have lunch, Withers collapsed while suffering from ventricular fibrillation.
After cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) did not work, Pirates medical director Dr. Patrick DeMeo used a defibrillator to essentially shock Withers — who was unresponsive for 2-3 minutes — back to life.
By the time Dr. DeMeo, Dr. Todd Franco (the team’s lead physician) and director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk left the field, Withers was doing better and communicating. He was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital for further treatment and evaluation, where his condition has continued to improve.
“They did an unbelievable job, led by Dr. DeMeo and Dr. Franco, Todd Tomczyk and our whole medical staff, jumping into action very quickly,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “I think we’re very fortunate that we have that group of people. A scary incident that they were on top of right away.”
When this happened, action on the four primary fields at Pirate City quickly grounded to a halt. Music was cut off. Someone got on the public-address system and asked fans to move their cars to make room for an ambulance.
Players were obviously shaken, and some began to pray. Fans who gathered around the quad on the second day of full-squad workouts were silent. Only whispers were audible as everyone tried to figure out what had happened.
Meanwhile, members of the organization stood in unison in the shallow outfield.
“Honestly, I didn’t hear it,” Shelton said. “I was on a back field, and a couple people told me somebody went down. Not knowing what the situation was, I can’t give enough credit to our group and how quickly they responded.”
After Withers was lifted onto a stretcher and wheeled toward the ambulance, which parked near an opening in the fence, members of the organization and fans joined together in applause.
Once the situation had further calmed, Andrew McCutchen walked out to the batting cages to resume his hitting and stopped to give Dr. DeMeo — who declined comment — an appreciative pat on the side.
“As far as places to have that incident happen, close to the clubhouse with the entire medical staff within 100 yards, I think that man is going to be very grateful for that,” Pirates pitcher Chase De Jong said.
Ventricular fibrillation is essentially a malfunction of the heart’s normal pumping sequence, the lower chambers of the heart not pumping blood as they should.
Sudden cardiac arrest often results from just a few seconds of no blood flow. Death can result in a matter of minutes without immediate care. Which, of course, is why the Pirates’ smart and speedy response was so important.
Withers is actually in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and was a longtime high school official in the sport. He no longer serves on the Manatee Chamber of Commerce but continues to work as general manager of the Mercedes-Benz dealership in nearby Sarasota, Fla.