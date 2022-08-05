PITTSBURGH — There seems to be a promise that the Pirates’ youth will reconvene in Pittsburgh over the last couple months of the season.
It really isn’t much of a projection. It’s already happening.
As of Thursday’s sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers, the Pirates have five rookie position players on their roster: Oneil Cruz, Jason Delay, Bligh Madris, Tucupita Marcano and Cal Mitchell. Cruz, Madris and Mitchell’s respective arrivals were all highly anticipated to varying degrees. Delay and Madris were more under-the-radar prospects but still represent fresh blood for a fanbase dying to see the next generation of Pirates players, hopeful their presence marks brighter times ahead.
Surely more will come soon. Diego Castillo, Rodolfo Castro, Roansy Contreras, Travis Swaggerty and Jack Suwinski were all ranked prospects at the start of the season who saw time in the majors before being optioned. All could reasonably be expected to get back to MLB before season’s end.
Oddly enough, this group was essentially already together at one point earlier in the season. Each name listed made their MLB debuts earlier in the season, and outside of Cruz, they were all sent back down to the minors for one reason or another.
Each of those moves had at least some reason behind them. Either the player was struggling or he was a temporary fill-in for an injured MLB player, so whether it was because the Pirates got healthier or for strictly development purposes, the youth movement in earlier months of the year wasn’t permanent.
Perhaps that was reasonable, but it also isn’t the way a player dreams his debut will go. The goal, for everyone, is to reach the majors and stay there. So, then, what was it like going back to Triple-A Indianapolis midseason, looking around the clubhouse and seeing players that had donned the Pirates uniform already?
“Well, of course we all want to be in the big leagues. We weren’t super, super excited, at least initially getting optioned back, but man it’s always fun to play with your friends,” Mitchell said. “We’ve been fortunate enough to play together for a few years now, so those moments with all of us together are always fun whether it’s here or in Triple-A.”
The close proximity to the majors, especially after already experiencing a debut, can be somewhat excruciating yet spiriting at the same time. Especially for the players who were optioned to make room for returning veterans coming off the injured list, that’s underscored by the tweaks and tips the Pirates gave them upon optioning them.
Swaggerty told the Post-Gazette last week that the Pirates asked him to sharpen his bunting skills. Mitchell was told to work on a few minor defensive adjustments to solidify that side of his game. Madris was told he would be playing some first base to diversify his defensive portfolio and perhaps open up another avenue that would allow him to get into the lineup more frequently, with a potentially crowded and young outfield on the Pirates’ horizon.
Those are not massive changes because the Pirates don’t need massive changes from these prospects. What they’ve done already was good enough to crack the MLB roster. From there, it’s all about fine-tuning.
“That’s just something about this game, there’s always something you can improve,” Madris said. “Your body’s always changing; sometimes your body feels stronger some days, you feel weaker some days, you might be nursing a little something, and you might change something in your body, and then you have to change something at the plate. It’s a game of adjustments, and it’s every single day. You might be able to take the same approach into the box and have success three days straight and then try to take it in the fourth day and go 0-for-4 with four Ks. The game’s always changing on you and it’s crazy, but learning how to deal with that is huge.”
More positively, it’s possible that time for tweaks in the minors, biding time for the next call-up, is coming to an end. Suwinski is hitting .268 with five homers in 14 games since being optioned to Triple-A. Swaggerty is hitting .265 with a .773 OPS in Indianapolis. Castro had an .822 OPS in July and is 5-for-12 with a homer in three games during August. Castillo is just 3-for-16 in four games since being optioned, but one of those hits is a homer, as well. Contreras is pretty much guaranteed to slide back into the Pirates’ rotation when his pitch count is properly built up again.
Obviously, there is still the fact that the Pirates would have to clear roster space before giving them another shot, and not all of those moves are currently obvious. At the same time, the Pirates exited the trade deadline saying there will be more opportunities for the rookies ahead.
In other words, the days in Indianapolis may be drawing to an end, as each prospect tries to make another case that they should stick in the majors for good.
TOP 10 REPORT (Rankings via MLB Pipeline)
1. Henry Davis, C, Double-A Altoona: Another stint on the injured list for Davis and his nagging left wrist injury. Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Davis has resumed hitting against soft toss, though, so baby steps are being made as he hopes to return before the end of the year.
2. Nick Gonzales, 2B, Double-A Altoona: The plan, according to Tomczyk, remains for Gonzales to get into game-like activities soon. That seems more likely to mean live batting practice sessions for now, but it also feels like a rehab assignment is rapidly approaching.
3. Quinn Priester, RHP, Double-A Altoona: While he was injured earlier in the season, it might have been easy to forget why Priester could be the Pirates’ future ace. He’s reminding people of his prowess now, just building his resume. Last Saturday, he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four. He has a 1.87 ERA in seven starts at Altoona. He might just make a Triple-A appearance before 2022 is said and done.
4. Liover Peguero, SS, Double-A Altoona: The struggles have continued of late. After hitting .192 in July with just three extra-base hits, Peguero is off to a 1-for-8 start in August. Indicative of those struggles, he doesn’t have any multi-hit efforts in his last 15 games. Season slash line is down to .259/.300/.398 after a red hot start to the year.
5. Endy Rodriguez, C/OF, High-A Greensboro: Lord, what a heater he’s on. Rodriguez hit .373 in July with a 1.262 OPS in 94 plate appearances. That was after he put up really good months in May and June. Oh, and he just had a 5-for-5 night with a homer, double and three singles Wednesday. He’s now hitting .305 with a .944 OPS this season. Altoona awaits, young man.
6. Anthony Solometo, LHP, Low-A Bradenton: Bounced back from a rough start with a solid effort Tuesday, tossing three shutout innings in a relief effort. Opponents are hitting .226 against him in eight appearances. Solid work all around, especially for a 19-year-old.
7. Bubba Chandler, RHP/SS, Low-A Bradenton: Couple of multi-hit efforts last weekend were encouraging. He also pitched 3 1/3 innings ahead of Solometo in a start Tuesday, allowing one earned run on four walks and a hit while striking out three. Has a .229 opponent batting average on the mound so far. His development is going to be wild to watch. Also 19 years old.
8. Matt Fraizer, OF, Double-A Altoona: Pretty cool to watch Fraizer drag himself out of his early-season struggles. He’s on a seven-game hitting streak entering Friday and is now slashing .231/.292/.368 this season. Of note, though, he hit .282 in July and is 2-for-8 so far in August.
9. Mike Burrows, RHP, Triple-A Indianapolis: Probably had his best Triple-A start last Saturday, pitching four scoreless innings with two walks, two hits and two strikeouts. Might have been an adjustment period to that level, but perhaps that last outing is a sign that he’s about to string some positive games together.
10. Jared Jones, RHP, High-A Greensboro: Fresh into the top 10 with the graduation of Oneil Cruz. Jones certainly hasn’t dominated all year, with a 5.03 ERA, but one thing to note: He’s pitching deep into games on a regular basis right now. Seven of his last 10 starts have gone five innings or more, including four of six-plus innings and one seven-inning, one-run gem. His 115 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings this year is a nice sign, as well.