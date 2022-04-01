BRADENTON, Fla. — In early July, the Altoona Curve’s focus was split between their game and one on the clubhouse television.
The Pirates traveled to New York City to take on the Mets that week, calling up infielder Rodolfo Castro all the way from Class AA Altoona to join them. For every at-bat Castro took, his minor league teammates were glued. He rewarded their loyalty.
“We’re going through our cage routine and someone goes, ‘Hey, Castro’s up.’ Everybody stops what we’re doing, go into the clubhouse, and we watched his at-bats, and sure enough, he hits five home runs in his first five hits,” first baseman Mason Martin recalled. “So we’re just jumping around, throwing our hats up. It was a celebration, because we’re so happy for our brother going up there.
The same was true for shortstop Oneil Cruz at the end of the season. At that point, the Class AA season had ended, and the Pirates sent many top prospects up to Class AAA Indianapolis, including Cruz.
Before the second-to-last game of the season, the Indianapolis coaching staff called a team meeting, an odd thing to do at that point in the year.
It was just to celebrate Cruz, who got his call-up for his MLB debut. He too impressed, hitting a homer on one knee onto the right field concourse at PNC Park.
“[We were] so proud because Cruz has worked his ass off for the last however many years, through COVID,” outfielder Bligh Madris said. “Seeing guys rise through that and the time it takes to make it, it’s super cool.”
This spring, that group from Altoona landed in Bradenton, reunited for what they hope will be the first of many big league spring trainings together. Though many fans hoped Cruz would be a Pirates mainstay from the very start of this season, he was optioned this week.
Instead, Madris, infielder Diego Castillo and right-hander Max Kranick remain in camp as the only three who spent time in Altoona last season with a chance to make the opening day roster.
Whether any of them will make it remains to be seen, though Castillo appears to at least be making a push. Even if they don’t, a majority of last year’s Altoona roster will slide up to Class AAA Indianapolis, on the precipice of reaching the majors.
In an organization currently driven by the farm system, they represent the next wave of hope, prospects who could bring joy to a fanbase begging for something to latch onto. Among each other, there is a brotherhood forged through years of hard work.
Those who have been with the Pirates their whole minor league careers are obviously close, rising through the minors together. Even those who joined the organization later share that bond from playing against their current teammates in the past and understanding what it takes to reach this point.
“I mean, it’s awesome,” said outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba, who joined the Pirates last season. “You’ve got to remember, I’ve been playing with these guys since 17, 18 years old in the [ Gulf Coast League]. [Outfielder Cal Mitchell], Castro, Mason Martin, [infielder Ji-Hwan Bae]. We’ve been in this for, what, five, six years now? It’s amazing to see them grow not only as people, but as ball players. So it’s just awesome that we can experience all this together.”
Alongside those players moving up is their manager. Miguel Perez helped foster that family environment as the head man in Altoona. This offseason, when Indianapolis manager Brian Esposito parted ways with the organization, Perez was given his own call-up.
Now, if and when Indianapolis’ players get promoted to the majors, he will be the one delivering the news. He isn’t quite sure what it will feel like, after having invested so much in his players, to send them off to take a stab at living their dreams with the Pirates.
“I experienced it last year with Castro, and I had a hard time to finish telling him he was going back to the big leagues, first because I’ve been coaching him for a long time and there’s a relationship there,” Perez said. “There’s a close relationship we have. For me to tell him he was going to the big leagues last year was one of the coolest moments I’ve had as a manager.
“This year, it’s going to happen. I have players come up to me excited, like, ‘I can’t wait to be in the big leagues.’ The fact that I’m going to be telling them that [they’re going] is cool. It’s all a mix of emotions that I can’t describe right now. For some of them it will be their first time, and that’s the greatest thing ever.”
That, more than likely, will be the most exciting part of this season for the Pirates, an influx of young blood to try to steer the ship in a more promising direction. The players are eager for that opportunity themselves.
At the same time, there is work to be done. General manager Ben Cherington has said in the past that he views Class AAA more as an extension of the big-league roster than a development site, a proving ground for major league readiness.
While that may be true, the Pirates don’t have much of a choice but to put some of their top prospects, ready or not, in Class AAA, because right behind them is another wave of players like Nick Gonzales, Liover Peguero and Quinn Priester, ready to move up to Altoona themselves.
So perhaps Cherington’s philosophy will have to shift slightly. Either way, MLB opportunities will not just be given out to players like Martin, Castro, Kranick and even Cruz, as made apparent by his exclusion from the opening day roster. They’ll all have to work on their game and produce.
If anyone is capable of keeping their noses to the grindstone, though, it is minor league baseball players, whose plight is well documented at this point. As Madris alluded to, this group that went through the COVID-19 pandemic, which took a full season of development from many of them, knows how to stay motivated.
After all, they’re that close to bigger stadiums, major league checks and leaving the hard-knock, minor league life in the past — and there’s no reason to stop now.
“[You see] the guys who have bought in and really stuck together,” Madris said. “You see them [in Bradenton] and see everyone around you. So I think it’s growing within the organization. I think big things are happening in this organization, a lot of good change. It’s just going to take time.”