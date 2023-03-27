FORT MYERS, Fla. — How to handle a sixth starter became a moot point for the Pirates on Monday, as they announced JT Brubaker would likely open the season on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow/forearm issue that crept up after his most recent start.
Both manager Derek Shelton and director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Brubaker is still being evaluated, and the Pirates expected to learn more in the next 48 hours. However, the issue is substantial enough to delay Brubaker’s start to the season.
“This late in the spring, it’s challenging,” Shelton said. “Our main focus now is just making sure he gets healthy.”
Brubaker opening on the IL almost assuredly means Johan Oviedo will take his spot in the starting rotation.
Oviedo, who’s expected to start the Pirates’ Grapefruit League finale on Tuesday, has appeared in five games this spring, including three starts. He has a 4.91 ER1, seven walks and 17 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings.
The move is obviously a positive for Oviedo, who may have been shoehorned into a swingman role or sent to Triple-A Indianapolis to start the season, but it’s obviously a much greater concern for Brubaker, who dealt with forearm/elbow issues in 2019.
That year, Brubaker was limited to just six starts and 27 2/3 innings due to lingering issues involving arm health. He made his MLB debut in 2020 and has made 52 starts the past two seasons, including on opening day in 2022.
It’s a tough break for Brubaker, who has led the Pirates in strikeouts each of the past two seasons and appeared poised to take things a step further in that department this season.
In five Grapefruit League starts, Brubaker had a 5.19 ERA in 17 1/3 innings, though he was one strikeout shy of tying New York’s Gerrit Cole for the spring training lead with 26, the product of his sinker-slider combo and offseason work done to improve his curveball and changeup.
Should the current lap around the rotation continue, the Pirates would use Roansy Contreras on Saturday against the Reds and Vince Velasquez for the series finale Sunday. That would mean Rich Hill gets the ball against his hometown Red Sox — whom he’s played for three separate times — and Oviedo would go next Tuesday before we’re back to Keller.
Shelton said the Pirates are still working through rotation plans and will finalize things in the next day or so.
With Oviedo, who had a 3.23 ERA in seven late-season starts for the Pirates in 2022, theoretically shifted into a starting role, there’s also an open job in the bullpen — and the Pirates may want someone capable of working multiple innings.
Working backward, it seems to be David Bednar, Colin Holderman, Duane Underwood Jr., Chase De Jong, Wil Crowe and Jose Hernandez, assuming they ride it out with their talented Rule 5 lefty. Dauri Moreta has been really good this spring, and they reassigned Angel Perdomo to minor league camp on Sunday.
That leaves left-hander Rob Zastryzny and righty Yerry De Los Santos for the final two spots. Zastryzny would require the Pirates to open a 40-man roster spot. De Los Santos would not.
Furthermore, Zastryzny is out of options. De Los Santos is not.
In other words, it depends on how badly they want another lefty and if the Pirates want to do some roster maneuvering to add Zastryzny, who hasn’t allowed an earned run in five appearances (6 1/3 innings) this spring, with a walk and nine strikeouts.
Other injuries
—Lonnie White Jr., a Penn State football commit the Pirates lured away with a competitive balance pick (64th overall) in the 2021 MLB draft, had surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb and faces a return-to-play timeline of 7-9 weeks.
—Andrew McCutchen (right elbow inflammation) threw to bases a few days ago, but the Pirates are limiting him to long toss to let some soreness subside. Shelton added that McCutchen will be used more as a designated hitter than an outfielder early on, which would mean more work for either Joe or Canaan Smith-Njigba, assuming he makes the team.
—Termarr Johnson, their first-round pick last summer who’s been out with a hamstring injury, is in the second week of a running progression. Tomczyk said it might be a little longer than his initial four-to-six-week timetable. The delay would push his eventual return to later April or early May.