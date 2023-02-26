BRADENTON, Fla. — A year ago during spring training, Liover Peguero was often heard before he was seen, the thump of the portable speaker he carried with him providing a consistent soundtrack in and around the home clubhouse at LECOM Park.
It’s been the exact opposite over the past 10 days or so. There’s no more music, not even on his phone. Peguero certainly talks and laughs with teammates, but he’s hardly been the center of attention. He’d much rather be seen than heard.
“I’m not the same Peguero as last year,” Peguero said. “Right now, I’m focused. I’m locked in. I’m still having fun and smiling, being a little loud. But I’m controlling myself a little bit more, focusing on my job.”
Peguero buttoning it up and focusing solely on baseball probably comes at a good time for the 22-year-old shortstop prospect who recently tumbled out of MLB Pipeline’s list of top 100 prospects.
Acquired from the Diamondbacks along with Brennan Malone for Starling Marte in January 2020, Peguero is coming off a season in which he hit .259 and had a .692 OPS in 121 games with Double-A Altoona. He stole 28 bases and scored 65 runs but also walked less (29) and struck out more (111) than someone should with his power profile.
The highlight, of course, was Peguero making his MLB debut June 18 against the Giants and tallying his first hit at baseball’s highest level, an experience that came a bit randomly when they placed Tucupita Marcano on the COVID-19 injured list and recalled Peguero because he was their closest available option.
This represents an even bigger year for Peguero, a crucial time in his development, as he’ll bump up to Triple-A and look to compete for time in the Pirates’ crowded middle-infield derby.
Oneil Cruz isn’t going anywhere. Rodolfo Castro could be right next to him if he hits with power and plays reasonably competent defense. There’s also plenty of intrigue with Ji Hwan Bae and Marcano, slasher types who may offer more defensive upside than Peguero.
“I don’t think about it too much,” Peguero said of what could be perceived as a convoluted path to playing time. “I just stick to my routine, do my job and play the game as hard as I can, keep working and grinding. That’s all I care about.”
The potential is certainly there for Peguero to succeed. When the Pirates acquired him, Peguero was known for running extremely well, generating top-end bat speed and having plenty of gap-to-gap power. Shoot, Baseball America at one point compared his swing to that of Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr.
Peguero’s skill has translated at times, with the Dominican-born shortstop hitting five home runs and producing an .808 OPS through his 32 games of High-A ball in 2021. But he has also had trouble maintaining that level of production, either because of injuries or inconsistencies in his approach.
On the defensive side, Peguero has had some issues, too, although it’s not uncommon for young middle infielders to see error totals spike in the minor leagues. In 199 games over the past two seasons, Peguero has made 54, a total that certainly must drop.
The trick for Peguero has been his routine, taking comfort in little things and tiny details — though on brand with this new version of himself, he doesn’t want to talk about it.
“I don’t really like to be more specific in my interviews,” Peguero said. “I’m always trying to keep it as simple as possible. That’s something that’s gonna help me: not think a lot, just be in the game, enjoy the game and play the game hard.”
One good thing with Peguero is that he finished the 2022 season strong, hitting .274 with an .802 OPS over his final 15 games, stealing five bases, scoring 10 runs and picking up 10 RBIs. His nine walks and just 13 strikeouts were also favorable.
That continued in the Dominican Winter League, when Peguero hit .293 with a .740 OPS across nine games and also Saturday, in the Pirates’ Grapefruit League opener, as Peguero contributed two hits and two RBIs.
“Just a couple hits,” Peguero said. “Something normal.”
Whatever it takes, right?
The boombox routine for Peguero was bound to change. Loosely taken from “ Bull Durham,” if he hits a bunch in the big leagues, great. Play whatever music you want. But until that time, it’s probably best for someone in Peguero’s position to do exactly what he’s doing: focus more on the work.
“It’s just another step for me and my career,” Peguero said. “I don’t think it’s something that would ever cause me problems, but the more I’m focused on my job, the better I’ll get. That’s the way I look at it.”