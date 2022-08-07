BALTIMORE — The Pirates made a couple of roster moves Sunday that are likely aimed at right-sizing their roster, claiming infielder Kevin Padlo off waivers from the Seattle Mariners and releasing injured outfielder Jake Marisnick.
Padlo, 26, primarily plays first and third base and was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. In 20 MLB games with three teams over the past two years, Padlo has hit .143 (5 for 35) with two doubles and three RBIs.
Although it hasn’t shown up in the major leagues, Padlo has a history of hitting with some power. Combine that with his right-handed swing, and it’s something the Pirates lack.
Padlo was a fifth-round pick of the Colorado Rockies in 2014 and showed some power coming up through the minors. One year that stands out was 2019, when Padlo made the jump from Double-A to Triple-A.
In 110 combined that year games, Padlo hit .265 with a .927 OPS, accumulating 31 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 68 RBIs.
Padlo had shown a version of that productivity over the past two seasons, posting a .748 OPS and hitting 20 homers in 95 games in 2021 and upping his OPS to .782 across 60 Triple-A contests in 2022.
Releasing Marisnick was inevitable, despite the impressive defense he showed earlier this season.
Out at the moment with a right big toe sprain, Marisnick hit .234 with a .662 OPS in 31 games for the Pirates.
He’s on an expiring contract, and the Pirates will want to use that playing time on younger players after not trading Ben Gamel at the deadline.
Also Sunday, catcher Taylor Davis cleared waivers, was outrighted to Triple-A and was added to the taxi squad for this road trip.