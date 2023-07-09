SEATTLE — When this draft cycle started, many expected the Pirates would ultimately add a talented player from LSU.
It finally happened on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle, as the Pirates picked first for the sixth time in their history and the second time in three years. Just probably not the way many expected.
Instead of selecting outfielder Dylan Crews, the presumed No. 1 pick from the minute the Pirates won the inaugural draft lottery back in December, they went the pitching route and added right-hander Paul Skenes, a power move designed for a power arm.
The selection of Skenes obviously brings with it some measure of risk — taking a pitcher high always does — but there’s also a really enticing reward for the Pirates as well, the type of thing that’s bound to happen when discussing a player who’s 6-foot-6, 250 pounds and has topped out at 102 mph.
A Lake Forest, Calif., native with a combination of size and strength that’s tough to match, Skenes wowed the college baseball world with what he was able to accomplish for the College World Series-champion Tigers this past season.
Not only did Skenes break Ben McDonald’s school and SEC record for strikeouts in a season (209), but he had 51 more than anybody else in the country. In 19 starts totaling 122 2/3 innings, Skenes posted a 45.1% strikeout rate, a 4.3% walk rate and led the country in strikeouts per nine (15.3) and WHIP (0.75).
If that was everything Skenes did, it would certainly be impressive. But there’s more.
Skenes, whose fastball carries an 80-grade on scouts’ 20-to-80 scale according to MLB Pipeline, had a 31% miss rate on his fastball, 65% on his slider, and was second in the country in wins (12), ERA (1.69) and batting average against (.165).
This season, Skenes adjusted the shape of his slider, taking it from more of a short, tight breaker to one with significant horizontal movement. He also has an above-average changeup that he has rarely needed.
The Pirates entered the draft with an MLB-record $16,185,700 in bonus pool money, and they’ve maintained that they intend to spend every dollar of it. Slot value for the No. 1 overall pick is $9,721,000, meaning Skenes can likely expect to get the largest bonus for a top pick in the draft’s history, bypassing the $8.4 million that Detroit’s Spencer Torkelson received in 2020.
Skenes comes from a military family — two of his uncles served in the Navy and another was in the Coast Guard — and actually started his career as a two-way player at Air Force, hitting and occasionally playing first base and catching. It wasn’t just a fad, either.
Although he gave up hitting after transferring to LSU prior to the 2023 season, Skenes won the John Olerud Award, given out to the best two-way player in college baseball.