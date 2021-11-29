The Pittsburgh Pirates formally announced the signing of Yoshi Tsutsugo, and cleared a spot for him in the starting lineup.
Tsutsugo signed a one-year contract worth $4 million to return to the Pirates. To make room on the 40-man roster for Tsutsugo, the Pirates designated first baseman Colin Moran for assignment.
Tsutsugo, 30, who hit .268 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 25 RBIs in 43 games after signing with the Pirates last August, is expected to start at first base. He played 28 games there last season, 20 in right field, 10 in left and nine as designated hitter.
Moran, 29, batted .269/.331/.419 with 44 home runs and 211 RBIs in four seasons with the Pirates after being acquired in the trade that sent Gerrit Cole to the Houston Astros in January 2018. He started at third base before moving across the diamond in 2020, when he hit 10 home runs in 52 games.
But Moran hit .258 with 10 homers in 99 games in an injury-plagued 2021 season, when he spent time on the injured list with a groin strain and then a fractured left hand.
The Pirates now have no remaining pieces from the Cole deal, as they previously traded pitcher Joe Musgrove to the San Diego Padres and cut ties with reliever Michael Feliz and outfielder Jason Martin.