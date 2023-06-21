PITTSBURGH — There has been talk about the need and desire to swiftly exit road cities, not to mention acknowledged tweaks that must occur when it comes to generating more power, ensuring bats are on time and also not trying to do too much.
None of it has worked. The Pirates offense continues to languish, and the losses are piling up.
The latest bit of evidence was Wednesday’s 8-3 defeat against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Pittsburgh’s season-high ninth in a row and the third consecutive series in which the Pirates have been swept.
They actually scored a run in the second inning, snapping a 26-inning scoreless drought, but that was little consolation to a team that’s very much in a tailspin right now, one that simply can’t get anything going offensively.
Manager Derek Shelton’s group has scored just five runs over its past five games and has been shut out in three of those. The losing streak is the longest for the Pirates (34-39) since they also dropped nine in a row last June 7-14.
Things are so bad right now that you can’t help but wonder how long the Pirates can possibly keep doing this with hitting coach Andy Haines and how his group is currently constituted. They really only should have scored one run on Wednesday, but a Cubs error directly opened the door to two more.
With two outs, the bases loaded and Tucupita Marcano pinch-hitting for Austin Hedges, Trey Mancini’s wild feed to pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. allowed a pair of runs to score.
As he reached back to try to make the play — rushed because Mancini initially bobbled the ball — it looked like the Cubs pitcher might’ve seriously injured his left arm. But he ultimately stayed in the game.
Ji Hwan Bae then bounced out to second base to end the threat.
With the game still somewhat within range, it spiraled out of control with a sloppy sixth inning, one that featured an array of mistakes from the Pirates.
It started with Ke’Bryan Hayes’ two-out error and continued when Hill plunked Mancini after getting ahead 0-2 in the count. Left fielder Ian Happ (Mt. Lebanon) made the Pirates pay with a two-run double when he lined a curveball at the top of the zone into left.
There might have been a play at the plate on Mancini, but Rodolfo Castro’s relay throw was extremely high, never giving Hedges a chance.
Shortstop Nico Hoerner struck again in the seventh inning when he clobbered a home run against Roansy Contreras, the right-hander missing with a fastball that sailed a couple inches high of its intended target for a 6-1 Chicago advantage.
After the Pirates picked up the two freebies in the seventh, the Cubs again struck with two outs — their final six runs came that way — as third baseman Nick Madrigal lined a sinker from Yerry De Los Santos into right field.
ON THE MOUND
This actually wasn’t a terrible start from Hill, whose line might indicate otherwise. He faced the minimum in the first, second, fourth and fifth, though things did get away from the left-hander during a three-run third.
Hoerner cranked an 0-2 fastball from Hill that missed its mark for a two-run triple into the right-field corner to push the Cubs in front 2-1. The next batter, right fielder Seiya Suzuki, scored Hoerner with a sacrifice fly.
Hill, whose fastball velocity was up 1 mph and actually touched 91 mph a few times, worked 5⅔ innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
.AT THE PLATE
The Pirates actually secured a lead in the second inning, when Connor Joe drew a leadoff walk and scored on Josh Palacios’ double off the Clemente Wall.
Palacios got a sinker low and away and pulled the pitch for his fourth double, sixth extra-base hit and eighth RBI over the past 19 games. The play involved a smart baserunning decision from Joe, who picked the ball up off the wall and scored easily from first base.
Henry Davis finished his first major league series 1 for 10 (.100) with three strikeouts, including 0 for 3 with a hit by a pitch and a run scored Wednesday. Jack Suwinski is now 0 for 21 with eight strikeouts since his two-homer game last Tuesday in Chicago.
UP NEXT
The Pirates fly to Miami to face a hot Marlins team on a 13-5 stretch before Wednesday’s game. That was tied for the second-most wins in MLB this month behind the Braves.