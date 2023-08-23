Oneil Cruz’s recovery from a fractured left ankle was off and running but hit a speed bump that could prevent the Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop from returning to play in the majors this season.
Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Cruz’s rehabilitation has “plateaued” and he stopped his running program seven to 10 days ago because of general soreness in his left foot. Tomczyk said the setback has put Cruz’s return this season in jeopardy.
“That’s going to be challenging due to the days left on the calendar, not only the season but just how we feel when he’ll potentially reengage in running. So, too tough to tell right now,” Tomczyk said, adding that he continues to have discussions with Pirates general manager Ben Cherington and manager Derek Shelton. “But, I think we’re running out of days and we’re continuing to have discussions with Ben and and Shelty and Cruzer, notably. But, he remains upbeat, that’s for sure. Think you’ll continue to see him smiling. And, he wants to push through this. And get back to playing as soon as he can.”
Tomczyk said the Pirates consulted with NFL and NBA medical staffs and found that it’s not uncommon for athletes to experience soreness coming off traumatic injuries. Tomczyk said the structure of the ankle remains “really good” and the long-term prognosis is “very encouraging.”
Tomczyk said Cruz can play catch and field ground balls but, based on their findings in his foot biomechanics, the Pirates aren’t having him do any baseball activities at the moment but rather focusing on working with weights and plyometrics until the soreness subsides.
“Really, what they’re trying to do is get everything in sync again, and everything to communicate effectively,” Tomczyk said. “That kind of sounds weird, I know. But there’s so many little nooks and crannies and ligaments and muscles and tendons and that foot, with all the metatarsals, the little small bones, that if one thing is off, it’s gonna be a domino effect and continue to affect the other one. So, working on the mobility, working on the foot intrinsics of how it operates is the main focus.”
Tomczyk acknowledged that Cruz is running out of time to start running and begin a rehabilitation assignment in the minors, which could prevent his return to the Pirates this season. Playing in the instructional league in Bradenton, Fla., or the Arizona Fall League are possibilities.
“I think as we progress, as he progresses through this rehab and gets back to running, we’re going to look for every opportunity to get him high-level reps, whatever that looks like,” Tomczyk said. “Sim games, regular games, whatever, because from a rehab perspective, getting an athlete psychologically to a point before he begins an offseason of at least back to baseline is going to be a huge, huge psychological boost for when he comes into spring training next year.”
In other Pirates injury news:
—Left-handed reliever Angel Perdomo (left forearm discomfort) also could be in jeopardy of dealing with a season-ending injury. Tomczyk said Perdomo, who was placed on the 15-day injured list, underwent imaging tests and has a flexor strain in his left forearm so he will be shut down from throwing for two to three weeks.
—Right-handed reliever Carmen Mlodzinski (right elbow soreness) is scheduled to throw a live bullpen session either Thursday or Friday and is “trending in a good direction.”
—Right-handed starter Max Kranick, who underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2022, has appeared in two games during his rehabilitation assignment and “felt good.”
—Right fielder Henry Davis, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hand strain that affects his thumb, has consulted with hand specialists and was recommended to keep a bat out of his hands for five days.