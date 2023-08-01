PITTSBURGH — The Pirates entered Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline expected to be busy selling off veterans on expiring deals. They got off to a predictable start by dealing Rich Hill and Ji-Man Choi to the San Diego Padres for three minor league players in the middle of the afternoon, sources confirmed to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
The trade has not yet been finalized due to medical information that is routinely shared. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was first with the news. The MLB trade deadline is Tuesday at 6 p.m. Because of where trade sits, neither team has announced the swap. It’s also possible the Pirates aren’t done.
Both Hill and Choi were likely to be moved in deals. Hill, 43, made 22 starts this season and went 7-10 with a 4.76 ERA. He walked 47 and struck out 104 in 119 innings, posting a 1.48 WHIP.
The Pirates signed Hill to a one-year, $8 million deal this season, adding MLB’s oldest player to help guide a young pitching staff. He’s done exactly that. To his credit, Hill has reliably logged innings, his total the second-most by a Pirates starter this season, and was a positive presence in the clubhouse.
As for Choi, the Pirates acquired him in a trade with the Rays in November. He missed much of the year with a left Achilles tendon strain but has been plenty productive since returning, with a .930 OPS and four home runs in 13 games.
In 23 total games, the left-handed hitting Choi is batting .205 with a .507 OPS that included four doubles, six home runs and 11 RBIs.
The three players coming back are reportedly left-handed starting pitcher Jackson Wolf, who was San Diego’s 16th-ranked prospect, along with first baseman Alfonso Rivas and 17-year-old Dominican outfielder Estuar Suero.
Selected in the fourth round (129th overall) out of West Virginia in 2021, Wolf has been pitching for Double-A San Antonio, where he has a 4.08 ERA in 18 starts, with 22 walks and 105 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings.
Although he’s plenty tall, Wolf doesn’t throw super hard, with a fastball that tops out around 92 mph. But with a lower arm slot and an array of quality offerings, Wolf has been able to get plenty of strikeouts.
MLB Pipeline gives Wolf a 45-grade on his fastball, while he throws two breaking balls, a slider and curveball, each with 55 grades. The majority of Wolf’s 2022 was spent at High-A Fort Wayne, where he had a 4.01 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 119 innings.
The Choi acquisition makes plenty of sense for the Padres, who need to upgrade their offense. In eight major league seasons, Choi is a .238 hitter with a .772 OPS, often seeing a bunch of pitches and injecting pop into a lineup.
From 2019-22, Choi had a .770 OPS with 44 home runs and a 117 wRC+. The 32-year-old South Korean also has a fun personality and could probably loosen the mood around a Padres team that has really underachieved this season.
With Choi gone, the Pirates now have a hole at first baseman, that could partially be filled by Rivas, who has played 127 MLB games with the Cubs and Padres, hitting .245 and producing a .653 OPS. While Connor Joe, who’s sure to see time there, hits lefties well, Rivas could be an option against righties.
He has a .262 career average and .699 OPS against them versus .140 and .364 when facing left-handed pitching. This season, Rivas has hit just .200 with a .627 OPS in eight games.
As for others, Jared Triolo played the position in spring training, although he has slugged just .287 in 26 games.
Should Henry Davis catch more — which general manager Ben Cherington said on Sunday would happen after the trade deadline — Endy Rodriguez would also profile as a first-base option. Miguel Andujar has been on a year with Triple-A Indianapolis.
The Hill angle of this is something else. San Diego is actually one of the major league cities in which Hill has not played, making the Padres his 13th MLB team. Only two other players in the history of the game have done that.
Suero is listed at 6-foot-5, 180 pounds and is a switch-hitter. He played in the Dominican Summer League last year and was with San Diego’s rookie-ball affiliate in Arizona, where he hit .216 with a .651 OPS in 35 games, including four doubles, a triple, four homers and 23 RBIs.