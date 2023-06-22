Pirates fans who’ve been craving to debate the team’s long-awaited City Connect uniforms finally got their wish.
On Thursday afternoon, the Pirates announced the release of their special threads that are part of a collaborative effort between MLB and Nike to celebrate the bond between teams and their home city. The Pirates are the final of six franchises to debut their City Connect uniforms this season and 20th overall in a program that’s been ongoing since the 2021 season.
The uniforms featuring Pittsburgh’s signature colors of black and yellow will debut at PNC Park when the Pirates host the San Diego Padres on June 27. The Pirates will also don the uniforms for every Friday home game for the rest of the season, aside from Clemente Day on September 15.
Stephen Perkins, the Pirates’ executive vice president of marketing and fan engagement, said Nike initially approached the team about the concept in 2021. A process between the two ensued which included questioning about what Pittsburgh represents, and it soon became clear that sticking with the colors of the city’s marquee teams would be a priority.
“One of the things we told them through that is we’re really the only city in the country that if I go to anybody in the U.S. and say, ‘What colors does Pittsburgh represent,’ everybody’s going to tell you black and gold,” Perkins said. “So if you’re building a uniform that’s City Connect, it’s got to be black and gold.”
Amid those conversations, representatives from Nike sought to learn more about what it means to be from Pittsburgh, which led to a design that features many intricacies.
“We talked to them a little bit about this idea of hard work, head-down mentality, sort of subtle and understated, what a Pittsburgher really is,” Perkins said. “I think that drove a lot of their design inspiration. But underneath all that is this incredibly rich story and history of what we are and what we represent.”
The jersey design is known as “New Steel,” an apt title given some of the uniform’s features. The shade of yellow, which Nike calls “sundown”, is intended to celebrate the city’s many bridges, including the Three Sisters. It also pays homage to the bright yellow uniforms the Pirates wore in the 1970s.
Each letter on the front uniform, which spells out “PGH”, contains design elements found in the windows of the Clemente Bridge’s pillars.
The uniform also features two alternating elements that stretch from the collar down to just below the lettering. The checkerboard pattern in which both elements appear is resemblant of the black-and-blue design that stretches across the seal of the city’s flag.
Within the pattern is an asteroid design that’s intended to pay homage to Pittsburgh’s history in the American steel industry.
The other portion of the design is a series of recurring “Y” shapes, which is a nod to the confluence of the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers meeting to form the Ohio.
Both the aforementioned designs are intended to shine a light on not just the city’s past and geographical features, but also its future.
“Outsiders may view us as a town that’s about steel, and we’re still sort of rooted in that history and that’s something we’ll always be about. But also, we are innovating, we are progressing, we are evolving as a city,” Perkins said. “If you think about that and how that’s represented in the jersey, it feels modern, it feels progressive, and so that really drove a little bit of their design as well — trying to evoke that idea that Pittsburgh is evolving and Pittsburgh is moving forward, and the jersey is meant to tell that story.”
Perkins said Nike presented the Pirates with other designs, but the one the franchise went with felt the most representative in terms of Pittsburgh’s past, present and future.
Upon first glance, it might appear to be a bright yellow design. But just as Pittsburgh is more than its steel-predicated identity that outsiders know it as, so is the Pirates’ City Connect uniform and its subtleties.
“If you look at the jersey from a distance, maybe it does feel simple and understated, but that’s for a reason,” Perkins said. “We’re trying to represent the city and what we stand for, and if you really get in close, you see these core elements.”