BALTIMORE — After much anticipation and speculation on who it might include, the Pirates announced their inaugural Hall of Fame class on Sunday afternoon. It isn’t small, but it’s also reflective of the franchise’s storied history.
Nineteen men will officially be inducted on Saturday, Sept. 3, during a ceremony along the PNC Park Riverwalk and honored during a pregame ceremony that night before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Here’s a look at the first class, which includes 16 members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, including four from the Negro Leagues, as the Pirates also wanted to honor their storied careers with the Pittsburgh Crawfords and Homestead Grays.
The class: Honus Wagner, Paul Waner, Lloyd Waner, Fred Clarke, Jake Beckley, Max Carey, Pie Traynor, Roberto Clemente, Ralph Kiner, Arky Vaughan, Willie Stargell, Bill Mazeroski, Josh Gibson, Ray Brown, Buck Leonard, Oscar Charleston, Dave Parker, Danny Murtaugh and Steve Blass.
“The Pirates have been a part of the fabric of Pittsburgh for more than 135 years,” owner Bob Nutting said in a statement. “During that time, the game has brought generations of families and friends from our community together to cheer on some of the greatest players who have ever played. We are proud to celebrate these players and managers and provide an avenue to continue to share their stories with our fans for generations to come.”
Honus Wagner — Inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1936. ... Hit .300 or higher for 15 consecutive seasons and won eight National League batting titles. ... Ranks second on the club’s list in hits (2,970) and doubles (556). ... Leads in runs (1,521) and triples (231).
Fred Clarke — 1945 Hall of Fame class. ... Most victories as Pirates manager (1,442) and .312 hitter in 21 seasons as a player. ... Guided Pirates to World Series championship in 1909.
Pie Traynor — 1948 Hall of Fame class. ... Compiled a .320 batting average in 17 seasons with the Pirates. ... Hit .300 or better 10 times while posting 100 or more RBIs seven times.
Paul Waner — 1952 Hall of Fame class. ... Won three NL batting titles. ... Became seventh player in MLB history to reach 3,000 hits. ... Hit .340 in 15 seasons with the Pirates, a figure that still ranks first on the club’s all-time list.
Max Carey — 1961 Hall of Fame class. ... Pirates’ all-time stolen bases leader with 690. ... Also has stolen home more times than any other player in NL history (33).
Lloyd Waner — 1967 Hall of Fame class. ... Produced a .309 average or better in 10 of his first 12 seasons with the Pirates. ... 223 hits as a rookie in 1927 remains a club record.
Jake Beckley — 1971 Hall of Fame class. ... Played from 1888-1907, the first eight of those in Pittsburgh. ... Had 2,938 career hits. ... Hit .300 or better in five of his eight seasons with the Pirates, including a career-high .345 average in 1894.
Roberto Clemente — 1973 Hall of Fame class. ... Topped the .300 mark 13 times, won four batting titles and 12 Gold Gloves. ... Pirates all-time leader in at-bats (9,454), hits (3,000) and total bases (4,492).
Ralph Kiner — 1975 Hall of Fame class. ... Won or shared the NL home run title in each of his first seven seasons with the Pirates. ... Topped the 50-homer mark twice. ... His 301 home runs with the Pirates rank second on the club’s all-time list.
Arky Vaughan — 1985 Hall of Fame class. ... Holds Pirates’ record for batting average in a season, hitting a league-high .385 in 1935. ... Hit .324 in 10 seasons with the Pirates and led the league in walks and on-base percentage three straight years from 1934-36.
Willie Stargell — 1988 Hall of Fame class. ... Pirates’ career leader in home runs (475), RBIs (1,540) and extra-base hits (953). ... A seven-time All-Star, led NL in home runs in 1971 and ‘73.
Bill Mazeroski — 2001 Hall of Fame class. ... Won eight Gold Gloves and was a seven-time All-Star. ... Holds NL record for most seasons leading the league in assists (9) and double plays (8).
Josh Gibson — 1972 Hall of Fame class. ... Was a 12-time All-Star and four-time batting champ during his 17-year career in independent ball and the Negro Leagues ... Led the league in home runs and RBIs in six consecutive seasons with the Crawfords and Grays from 1933-38.
Buck Leonard — 1972 Hall of Fame class. ... Compiled a .345 lifetime average and played in a league-record 11 East-West All-Star Games while staring for 15 years at first base for the Grays.
Oscar Charleston — 1976 Hall of Fame class. ... Hit .364 over 18 seasons in the Negro Leagues, including back-to-back titles in 1924-25. The most successful manager in the history of the Negro Leagues and managed the ‘35 Crawfords, arguably the best Negro Leagues team ever.
Ray Brown — 2006 Hall of Fame class. ... All-Star pitcher who led the Grays to eight pennants in a nine-year span. .. Went 122-45 in his Negro Leagues career. ... Ranks among the Negro Leagues leaders in wins, winning percentage and shutouts.
Danny Murtaugh — Has posted the second-most managerial wins (1,115) in team history. ... Guided the Pirates to World Series championships in 1960 and ‘71. ... Named Sporting News Manager of the Year in 1960 and ‘70.
Dave Parker — NL MVP in 1978 and captured back-to-back batting titles in 1977 (.338) and 1978 (.334). ... Three Gold Gloves, four All-Star teams. ... ranks among Pirates all-time top 10 in home runs (166), doubles (296), RBIs (758) and extra-base hits (524).
Steve Blass — Spent 10 seasons with the Pirates and went 103-76 in 282 games. ... Won 78 games between 1968-72 and ... Had complete-game victories in Games 3 and 7 in the 1971 World Series victory over the Orioles.
Analysis
It’s impossible to include everyone, though at 19, this class is much, much bigger than many expected. That said, it’s amazing that there can still be guys you thought would be in and aren’t.
Barry Bonds, for one. Regardless of which side of the steroids argument you reside, Bonds was obviously an elite player during his time in Pittsburgh, a two-time MVP.
Also a little surprising they omitted guys from the 1960 World Series team like Dick Groat and Vernon Law, the latter a Cy Young Award winner and Groat possibly the greatest athlete ever from Western Pennsylvania.
Two managers shouldn’t have to wait long: Chuck Tanner and Jim Leyland. A little surprising but suppose you can’t have four managers on the first ballot.
Also not necessarily a bone to pick here but still a little odd: Billy Meyer is the only Pirate to have his number retired who isn’t on the Hall of Fame list.
There will be modern-day options such as Jason Kendall, Brian Giles, Jack Wilson and Andrew McCutchen (once he retires) who could/will get in eventually but obviously must wait for some of the historical logjam to clear.